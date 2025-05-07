Gagayi will not be burnt out

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

The house that served as a lifeline for many schoolchildren in the immediate eThembeni community is now in ashes. Limise Gagayi, founder of the beloved Meal After School initiative, lost her home on Monday in a devastating fire that has shaken the eThembeni and Joza township communities.

Her husband, Masixole Gagayi, was home when the fire started. “I was cutting grass in the yard when I heard glass breaking,” he recalled. “I looked inside but didn’t see anything wrong and continued as I was. Moments later, a neighbourhood child came running, screaming, ‘Kuyatsha!’” By the time he saw the flames engulfing their bedroom, it was too late. The fire spread rapidly to the kitchen and adjoining rooms. Three fire trucks responded to the call around 4pm, but the fire was only fully extinguished after 7pm.

The home, built from corrugated iron, burned quickly, leaving nothing but charred remains of what was once a warm aftercare for children and a thriving community programme. Gagayi, on her way back from work, was met by children shouting, calling out to her as they ran to alert her of the fire. She reluctantly made her way to her home to find it up in flames. “It only struck me the next day that I’d lost everything,” a tearful Gagayi said softly. “I lost a lot of important sentimental items. Irreplaceable keepsakes. The crockery I was gifted, which is more than 30 years old, the furniture from my late brother, all the things I held dear… gone.”

More than just their home, the house was the venue for the Meal After School initiative, where on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, children lined up after school for a meal and academic support. On Monday, the programme came to a halt.

But just two days later, on Wednesday, Gagayi was back. “This isn’t just a project. It’s a vision. These children need us,” she said, as kids gathered again for their meals. For now, the academic support aspect is on pause, but feeding continues, thanks to donations and help from Kingswood College students and community members.

‘My heart is shattered’

Masixole is devastated. His home-based upholstery business, including all his sewing machines and customers’ furniture, was destroyed in the fire. “I don’t know how to recover from this,” he admitted. “My heart is absolutely shattered.”

Neighbours like Nompumelelo Nkameni came forward to share their grief. “I cried when I saw the flames. The Gagayi family helped me and my children get on our feet. Limise even helped me enrol them in school. I try to help her with the programme when I can. She’s a pillar in this community.”

Caitlin Steymann, a Kingswood College student and Interact Committee member, is leading a community-led drive to collect donations. The Meal After School programme is her portfolio — her baby. The Kingswood community is rallying to donate household items and support the rebuilding effort. These donated goods are being stored in preparation for the rebuild of Gagayi’s home, once the site is cleared of rubble and it is safe to begin construction.

“Kingswood College is devastated to hear the news about the fire that burned down the house of one of our local heroes, Limise Gagayi. The Kingswood College Interact Committee has been working closely with Gagayi over the past year, helping in her garden, kitchen, and with the children. They have also been involved in getting food donations to her,” said Jackie Claussen, spokesperson for Kingswood College.

The South African police service (SAPS) has visited the site multiple times. Detectives arrived on Tuesday to take statements, assess the damage, and begin a forensic investigation. Initially, her husband declined to open a case, but Gagayi later insisted. She’s still awaiting a case number, while investigators continue to probe the cause, which remains undetermined. Everyone is completely shocked and confused as to how this happened.

Makana Fire Chief Mr William Welkom confirmed that three fire trucks were deployed due to the intensity of the blaze. “When our teams arrived, the house was already well alight. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said.

Despite the trauma and the magnitude of her loss, Gagayi remains determined to press on. “Definitely!” she says when asked if she’ll recover. “I will have a home again. I will continue to feed children again. This is not the end.”

At the moment, she’s appealing for basic essentials. “I’m grateful for the toiletries I’ve received. I just hope people will continue to support us as we try to rebuild.”

There were no injuries or fatalities in the fire, but the emotional toll is significant. And yet, the resilience of the Gagayi family and the unity of their community are even more powerful. Gagayi will not burn out.