Sooliman gives Neil Agget memorial lecture

Kingswood College will be hosting the 2025 Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture on 5 May at 9 am in its Chapel, reflecting on the powerful theme: “Standing up against injustice.” The keynote speaker is Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

The annual lecture honours Kingswood alumnus Dr Neil Aggett, who attended the school from 1964 to 1970. A physician who dedicated his life to serving in black hospitals during apartheid and a passionate trade union organiser, Aggett was detained without trial and tragically died in police custody on 5 February 1982.

This year’s lecture will explore the deep-rooted issues of injustice, using Aggett’s legacy as a lens to examine society’s ongoing struggles. With Sooliman’s experience in humanitarian work, the event promises a compelling reflection on inequality and activism.