MCF motion to oust Makana mayor fails

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makana mayor, Yandiswa Vara, survived a vote of no-confidence at an ordinary council meeting in the City Hall on Wednesday evening.

Vara won by 14 votes to nine.

Thirteen African National Congress (ANC) councillors and an independent councillor all voted in Vara’s favour, while five Makana Citizens Front (MCF) councillors and four from the Democratic Alliance (DA) supported the vote of no-confidence.

An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor abstained while council Speaker Mabhuti Matyumza also chose not to participate in the ballot.

There was controversy when the MCF questioned Matyumza’s assertion that voting would not be by secret ballot. “It’s upon me to decide whether it’s going to be a secret or open voting, and I can assure you it’s not going to be a secret. I have already taken that decision coming to this meeting.”

In response, the MCF complained that they should have been informed of the Speaker’s intentions in writing before the tabling of the motion. MCF councillor Philip Machanick told the meeting they would submit the motion under protest.

But Matyumza brushed this aside and explained the process that would be followed. He told the MCF leaders they were jumping the gun and stressed the motion would be finalised on the same evening.

He said after the MCF tabled the motion, the mayor would respond, and this would be followed by a debate, and if consensus was not reached, there would be a division of the house.

After a short exchange, the Speaker’s word prevailed, and he instructed councillors to vote on whether the motion should be done by secret or open ballot. Fourteen councillors, mostly ANC, voted for an open show of hands, and 10 from the MCF and DA voted for a secret ballot.

The MCF caucus had also complained they needed time to study the mayor’s responses to their motion and asked for 15 minutes.

The MCF had brought the motion to have the mayor removed, arguing that she is no longer fit to occupy the office and lead the municipality.

“[Vara] has performed her legislative duties appallingly without any regard for the rule of law. She is responsible for two consecutive financial disclaimers, service delivery failures, lack of consequence management and growing wasteful, irregular and fruitless expenditure, of which she is a direct beneficiary,” said MCF councillor Philip Machanick as he presented the motion.

The MCF cited no less than 16 reasons for wanting Vara ousted, including failing to report corruption and hiring expensive vehicles outside the prescribed budget limitations.

However, Vara hit back, pointing out that the disclaimer received by the municipality was not her sole responsibility.

She said financial system errors, prior-year errors, minimal reviews performed on the draft Annual Financial Statements (AFS) before submission to the Office of the Auditor General (AG), and non-submission of information to the AG were all factors that led to the disclaimer audit outcomes.

Vara said corrective measures have been put in place. These included an action plan that has been developed and is monitored monthly through audit action committee meetings. Vara added that municipal manager Pumelelo Kate has started implementing consequence management to deal with the non-submission of information.

In reply to the MCF’s assertion that the organisation is aware that “the source of corruption, financial misconduct and unlawful enrichment is Supply Chain Management (SCM) at the municipal level”, Vara said the statement is considered to be “just a statement and a view by the MCF chief whip”.

Vara said the council is unaware of ANC councillors or officials implicated in bribes or who benefited from tenders. She said hiring vehicles for her was within the budget allocated for her office. She said she was unaware of anyone practising divisive measures and factionalising the council and communities.

Responding to the outcome, Vara said the motion was treated like any motion that goes through the council. “They were acting within their rights to table the motion. It was processed democratically, and a democratic outcome was reached.”

Shortly after announcing the results, Vara told the meeting, “The work continues on the ground. Smart meters – the contractor is doing their work. Makana Way [road project]is proceeding.”

She said the only setback was the road project on Albert Road and M Street, which had been hit by lengthy delays due to a payment debacle. She said the matter had been resolved and work was expected to resume. “We are still committed to serving the people.”

The MCF has, however, rejected how Matyumza conducted the motion, stating they would consider pursuing other avenues, including going to court.

“It is our contention that the Speaker was wrong, and his decision to call for an open vote was irrational, unfair, and unlawful,” said MCF leader Lungile Mxube.

He said Matyumza failed to give fair reasons for his decision to subject the motion to an open vote, and instead, turned a serious matter and the issues raised in the motion into a political agenda.

Mxube vowed to keep fighting for Vara’s removal.

“We shall continue submitting the motion in every council meeting until Vara, an incompetent mayor, is removed. MCF shall stop at nothing until she is removed.”