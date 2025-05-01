Epru competitions resume this weekend

By Chesley Daniels

The Eastern Province Rugby Union (Epru) rugby competitions resume this weekend after a two-week break.

Also set to kick off this weekend is the Sedru Regional League with four teams – Rhodes, Kowie United, Ndlambe Tigers and Black Lions – in action against each other.

In the log standings, Grahamstown Brumbies are placed 5th in the Grand Challenge Top 12, the best-placed Sedru club, while there’s some work to be done by Trying Stars in 8th position.

St Marks Alicedale sits in 4th position in the Grand Challenge Bottom 12 after round three while Lily White is in 7th position.

In the Adams Cup, Swallows are in 3rd position in the East Section, with Rosebuds Alicedale in first position in the South Section and Klipfontein United in 3rd position in the North Section.

Latest Epru Logs:

Grand Challenge Top 12

1. Progress – 11 (3)

2. Star of Hope – 11 (3)

3. Kruisfontein United – 9 (3)

4. Park – 9 (2)

5. Grahamstown Brumbies – 9 (3)

6. Gardens – 7 (2)

7. PE Harlequins – 6 (3)

8. Joubertina United – 6 (3)

9. Trying Stars – 4 (3)

10. United Barbarians – 2 (3)

11. Despatch Oostelikes – 2 (3)

12. NMU Madibaz – 0 (0)

Grand Challenge Bottom 12

1. Surburban – 13 (3)

2. Windvogel United – 11 (3)

3. Helenvale United – 10 (3)

4. St Marks Alicedale – 6 (2)

5. Born Fighters – 6 (2)

6. Aberdeen – 6 (3)

7. Lily White Grahamstown – 5 (1)

8. Middleburg Eagles – 5 (2)

9. Orlando Eagles – 5 (3)

10. Kareedouw Tigers – 5 (3)

11. Adelaide Rangers – 0 (1)

12. Eastern PE – 0 (2)

Adams Cup East

1. Newtown Wolves – 5 (1)

2. Wailers – 5 (1)

3. Swallows Grahamstown – 4 (1)

4. Karoo Springbokke – 2 (1)

5. Hampshire – 2 (1)

6. Excelsior Middleburg – 0 (1)

7. Old Collegians OC – 0 (1)

8. Red Lions Adelaide – 0 (1)

Adams Cup. South

1. Rosebuds Alicedale – 5 (1)

2. Excelsior Uitenhage – 5 (1)

3. BD Blues – 4 (1)

4. Evergreens Uitenhage – 4 (1)

5. Malmaison United – 1 (1)

6. Alderonians – 1 (1)

7. Kabah United – 0 (1)

8. Swallows Uitenhage – 0 (1)

Adams Cup West

1. Gelvandale Wallabies – 5 (1)

2. Glen Roses – 4 (1)

3. Klipfontein United – 2 (1)

4. Paterson Lions – 2 (1)

5. St Marks PE – 1 (1)

6. Algoa Park – 0 (1)

7. Booysens Pride – 0 (0)

8. Valencia Barbarians – 0 (0)

9. Thistles – 0 (0)

10. Steytlerville Barbarians – 0 (0)

Fixtures:

Grand Challenge Top 12

1. Trying Stars vs United Barbarians

2. Progress vs Brumbies

Grand Challenge Bottom 12

1. St Marks Alicedale vs Orlando Eagles

2. Lily White Grahamstown vs Middleburg Eagles

Adams Cup East

1. Newtown Wolves vs Swallows

2. Hampshire vs OC

Adams Cup South

1. Swallows Uitenhage vs Rosebuds Alicedale

Adams Cup West

1. Klipfontein vs Booysens Pride

Sunsed Regional League

1. Ndlambe Tigers vs Rhodes

2. Kowie United vs Black Lions