Affordable internet access for everyone

By Chalotte Mokonyane and Gcina Ntsaluba

In a groundbreaking initiative to provide internet access to underprivileged communities, FibreTime has launched an uncapped 100mbps fibre service for just R5 per day. Aimed primarily at residents of townships, this project seeks to bridge the digital divide by granting access to the educational, economic, and entertainment resources available online.

Jabulani Tafimenyika, the main contractor for FibreTime, explained that the motivation behind this initiative is to support the less fortunate in accessing the digital world at an affordable cost. “We recognise that as the world evolves, many in our communities find themselves left behind due to a lack of resources. FibreTime is dedicated to minimising that gap,” Tafimenyika stated.

One remarkable feature of FibreTime is its resilience during power outages. The system is designed to be loadshedding friendly. Each pole is equipped with a geyser that serves as a power bank, allowing the service to remain operational for up to 48 hours during electricity cuts. This innovation ensures that the community can stay connected regardless of external conditions.

Alan Knott-Craig, the founder of FibreTime, emphasised the importance of this service, saying, “We can’t give books to everyone, and we can’t fix all the schools, but at FibreTime we can strive to provide uncapped internet to households, especially in the townships. These areas have often been associated with hopelessness and unrealised dreams. We’re here to change that.”

According to My Broadband in November 2022, Knott-Craig and his team at FibreTime have made significant strides in connecting South African townships. As of May 2024, the service has been made available to 9 100 homes, with significant deployments in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch where 7 800 homes are now connected, and an additional 1 300 homes linked in Gqeberha. The service is also in the process of being rolled out in Makhanda and other regions.

The launch of FibreTime underscores a broader commitment to empower communities by enhancing internet access and creating opportunities for education and economic development. As the company continues to expand its network, it promises to deliver not just connectivity, but hope for a brighter future.

For more information, residents can reach out to local vendors or visit the FibreTime website to find out how they can get connected and start benefiting from this service.

How to access FibreTime

Visit your local spaza shop, convenience store, or get it from a banking app. Purchase a FibreTime voucher. Enter the voucher code into the FibreTime app for instant top-up.