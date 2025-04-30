Young Eagles win Superbowl U15 tourney

By Chris Totobela

Young Eagles were crowned champions of the Superbowl U15 Easter Soccer tournament after a dominant 4-0 win against Rising Stars in a packed JD Dlepu Stadium in Joza on Monday.

Eagles dominated the clash from the first until the final whistle against Stars, who struggled to find their rhythm.

It was a grand conclusion to the youth tournament with young players dishing out exciting football.

In the first semifinal, Rising Stars edged Blue United in a nail-biting encounter by 3-2 and advanced to the final.

The second semifinal was a tough encounter that ended with Young Eagles edging Jacaranda Aces on penalties after both teams failed to find a winner in their 1-1 stalemate.

CEO Luyanda Papu was pleased with the final day. “Makhanda football fans proved once again that they love their football. Look how packed this field is and yet it is the U15s that are playing here. All the four teams that took part today came very prepared.”

Papu thanked all the participants and spectators. “I would like to thank all the teams that took part in this tournament, coaches, managers, referees and special thanks to the lovely JD Dlepu Stadium fans who never disappoint. Lastly thanks to you and your Grocott’s Mail team for the role you are playing in the development of football in Makhanda and surroundings.”