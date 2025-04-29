Late Makhanda coach wanted players to be warriors

By Chris Totobela

Slain Makhanda football coach Mncedisi Qenge was a strict disciplinarian who wanted his players to be warriors on the pitch.

These were some of the tributes to Qenge, affectionately known as Situation, at his funeral service in Joza on Saturday. Mourners packed Noluthando Hall to bid farewell to the young coach.

Qenge passed away after a stabbing incident in Extension Six.

One speaker at his funeral described him as “a brave, honest and no-nonsense man”. Qenge started his football career with United Fighters before moving to Joza Callies where he made a name for himself. However, after struggling to play regularly, he moved to XI Attackers where he played briefly before being tasked with the huge responsibility of coaching the Joza-based giants.

Speaking on behalf of XI Attackers, Siviwe Mandevu told mouners about the role Qenge played at the club. “Mncedisi was a strict coach who taught us discipline and wanted his players to be warriors on the pitch.”

Luis Ntlanjeni, who recruited Qenge to Joza Callies, shared some good moments with Grocott’s Mail. “Mncedisi was a very useful acquisition for Callies on and off the field. He faced very stiff competition in the striking department but he waited for his opportunity. Even when he wanted to leave us, we sat down and discussed it. He departed in this life after we had discussed his return to the club. On behalf of Joza Callies, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Makana LFA chairman described Qenge as an interesting character. “He was an extremely energetic man and I think that is where he got his name Situation as he always used to say the situation is volatile. He was also not a saint as we had called him several times to our disciplinary hearings.”

Ward 2 councillor, Ramie Xonxa, also sent his condolences to the Qenge family. “Mncedisi’s passing is not a loss to his family only but to the community as well as he also belonged to us. He was a known sportsman and that alone shows the role he played in social cohesion. Condolences to the Qenge family for the loss of their son.”

Captain of the only female football club in Makhanda, Niyole Ngqoyiya, was emotional. “We are very hurt by this sad passing of a young coach and would like to send our deepest, sincere condolences to XI Attackers, Qenge family and his friends.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lubabalo Qenge thanked the mourners and the entire Makhanda community for supporting the family throughout the trying times.

He also appealed to the community not to take the law into their own hands and should allow justice to take its course.

The killing has robbed Makhanda of a promising football mentor.