    Friday, April 25
    Health & wellbeing

    Makhanda church supports needy residents

    Members of The Church of Umzi Wase-Tiyopiya of Southern Africa in Tantyi preparing food for destitute community members recently. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    By Luvuyo Mjekula

    The Church of Umzi Wase-Tiyopiya of Southern Africa in Tantyi recently handed out clothes and served food to community members residing in its vicinity as part of the church’s newly-launched outreach programme.

    It was a unique way of celebrating Easter, the church’s Reverend Nkululeko Magopeni acknowledged as the church’s women, who make up the department of social responsibility, diligently served the community members.

    Reverend Nkululeko Magopeni inspecting some of the clothing during the outreach programme. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

    Magopeni explained that the programme was motivated by the church’s need to help the community and that a call had been made to church members to donate good quality clothing that was not in use.

    The reverend said the church’s work is to look out for members of the community and how they live. “Apart from spiritual guidance, we saw it important to involve ourselves with outreach programmes and charity where we look at people’s lives.”

    The Church of Umzi Wase-Tiyopiya of Southern Africa team that made the event possible. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

    He pointed out that as the church, they are aware that the area [in Tantyi]has a number of destitute people and decided to hand out clothes and food to a number of residents from the area.

    “The main thing is to support this vulnerable population – people have challenges that need attention. We know the unemployment rate is high and a lot of people depend on government grants, and we decided we would not stand idle, but rather try and meet the government halfway.”

    Community members choosing shoes and clothing from members of The Church of Umzi Wase-Tiyopiya of Southern Africa in Tantyi recently. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

    Magopeni said they hoped to make the outreach programme a quarterly event, to also show that the church is not about collecting money, but about giving back to the community.

    Many of the residents who received food and clothes expressed gratitude to the church.

