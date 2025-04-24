Rugby club spreads joy at local children’s home

By Nomfundo Mbatha

This past Good Friday turned into a day of joy and generosity as members of the Rhodes University Rugby Club swapped their cleats for compassion, delivering boxes of clothing and warm smiles to the Home of Joy children’s home.

In a heart-warming act of kindness under the clear blue sky, players dressed in signature purple and white jerseys carried large boxes of donated clothing into the welcoming arms of the home’s staff and children. The visit was not just about charity; it displayed community spirit, brotherhood, and the power of sport to unite and uplift.

The initiative, led by the club’s student-athletes, aimed to provide for the children’s material needs and to spend quality time with them, offering mentorship, laughter, and some light-hearted fun. With broad grins and eager hands, the young rugby players carried each box like a prized trophy, knowing the contents would comfort many little lives.

The Home of Joy, a safe haven for children in need, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture. The home’s staff noted that the presence of the young men brought more than just clothing; it brought a sense of belonging and hope to the children, many of whom have experienced difficult starts in life.

This act of kindness reflects a growing trend of university sports teams stepping into roles as community champions, using their platform to inspire change and build stronger local ties.