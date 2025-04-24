How will you celebrate your freedom?

This Freedom Day, Makhanda is alive with voices, rhythm, and reflection. Join us as we honour the hard-won right to speak, sing, create, and question.

Tomorrow (26 April) the Rhodes University Chamber Choir will perform Songs of Freedom and Praise at the RU Chapel. The concert begins at 6pm and features a selection of choral works that speak to spiritual and political liberation. The programme includes African spirituals, sacred music, and liberation songs. Tickets are R50 for students and R80 for adults if booked in advance, and R60 or R100 at the door.

Freedom Day itself (Sunday 27 April) will see two major events happening in the city. At 4pm the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature will host a poetry showcase featuring about 45 high school learners from local schools. These students will perform original poems exploring identity, freedom, and resilience. The event is free and open to all and serves as a platform to spotlight emerging talent in the city’s youth.

Later that evening, Sounds Like Freedom takes place at the Black Power Station in the industrial area. The event begins with a one-hour discussion at 6pm followed by a performance by the Kwantu Choir. This event blends music and dialogue to reflect on what freedom means in a contemporary South African context. Tickets are available on Quicket for R50 (students) and R80 (adults) or R70 and R100 at the door.