Makana Municipality leadership accused of putting workers’ lives in danger

By Luvuyo Mjekula

While the Makana Municipality leadership enjoyed a feast of meat and drinks at the annual Makana Freedom Festival at eGazini in Fingo Village on Tuesday, angry municipal workers picketed outside the City Hall, accusing the “arrogant” leaders of endangering their lives.

The placard-waving general and essential workers, most affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), said their lives are at risk daily due to the municipality’s failure to procure necessary protective clothing.

One worker’s placard read: “We want to deliver services to the community. We want PPEs and tools of trade now.”

According to Samwu Makana chairperson Wandile Duruwe, Makana workers from storm water, traffic, fire, water and electrical departments have not received protective clothing, such as overalls, boots, and other working equipment. “Last year, we were told an evaluation was being done. But the workers don’t have clothes, but are forced to work.”

Duruwe said the situation was so dire that two workers employed in municipal projects had suffered serious injuries on separate occasions.

In one incident, he said a worker was left completely paralysed after hitting his head when he fell out of a vehicle at work. In a separate incident, an employee was seriously injured when a tipper truck drove over and broke both his feet.

“We fear that even the new contract employees have not been given protective clothing. We have written a letter to the employer giving them 48 hours to comply. The Occupational Health and Safety Act states clearly what the employer should give to the workers.”

“We work in risky conditions and feel that if anything happens to us, we are not protected,” Duruwe complained.

Samwu deputy chairperson, Xabiso Ngqawana, who works in the electrical department, said they must sacrifice their safety to ensure service delivery to ratepayers. “I am dressed like this not because I want to look good. But when we complain and refuse to work, we are told we can be fired and other people employed. That is the kind of arrogance we face,” said Ngqawana.

The workers also accused municipal leadership of failing to implement an essential service they said the taxpayer had paid for and the Council had approved.

“We are demanding the full implementation of job evaluation outcomes for the service provider appointed and paid by the Makana Municipality. The outcomes were approved by the municipal manager and accepted by the Council, but never implemented. Instead, we see favouritism where Samwu members are being victimised in implementation,” Duruwe stated.

The job evaluation process determines the appropriate grade and pay for each position. The process includes defining job requirements, analysing the complexity, knowledge, influence, and pressure associated with each role. Once approved, the results are communicated to the municipal manager for implementation, and the relevant pay scale for the position is set.

The workers say the municipality paid the service provider who conducted the process, but the municipal manager has failed to implement it. He said the evaluation was done two years ago, but workers were still not paid as per the evaluation outcomes.

“Remember, we have salary discrepancies – some workers are not paid the same, but were employed in the same year and do the same work. We thought [the job evaluation]would be a solution.”

The service provider had been paid fully and had even dealt with appeals from employees who were not happy with the outcomes of their evaluation. “What we see is favouritism and victimisation, especially regarding Samwu members,” he said.

The workers’ other complaints against the municipality included the following:

Workers are not registered for the Unemployment Insurance Fund

Workers are not registered for the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act

Lack of compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act

Lapsing funeral policies taken out through the employer

Workers are not given space to engage with the employer

The workers planned to picket for the whole week and may possibly ramp up the action to a total shutdown or a strike, Duruwe explained. “So, we are going to meet again tomorrow until Friday. If it happens that they decide to apply for a full-blown strike, then we will do that.”

Cosatu supported the workers’ action. “We are here to support Samwu because these cries are long overdue. We want to follow all the processes so that our workers are not victimised.

“We are here to show solidarity to Samwu as one of Cosatu’s affiliates,” said Sifundo Daweti, secretary of the local cluster in Sarah Baartman.

“No PPE, no work. Ours is to support Samwu on its call, it is a valid call and we support it from day one until the last day,” said Masonwabe Dyasopu of Cosatu’s Young Workers.

Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula had not responded to questions by the time of publishing.