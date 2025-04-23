Local junior teams eyeing Superbowl top prize

By Chris Totobela

Of the 16 local junior teams that kicked off the 2025 Superbowl Easter Soccer tournament this past weekend, only four are left vying for the competition’s top prize.

They are Rising Stars, Blue United, Jacaranda and Young Eagles and will do battle at JD Dlepu Stadium in Joza on Monday, 28 April.

Rising Stars will take on Blue United and Jacaranda will tackle Young Eagles. Both semi-finals will start at 11am and the final is set to take place at 3.30pm.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with a trophy and gold medals while the runners-up will get silver medals and the team finishing third will get bronze medals.

In the quarter finals on Easter Monday, Rising Stars defeated Santos 2-0 and Jacaranda beat Young Tigers 4-1 while Young Eagles edged Attackers 1-0 and Blue United won 2-0 against Lakhenathi.

Organiser Luyanda Papu was pleased with the turnout. “Teams have responded very well and the two legged last 16 phase allows the teams to have more game time and have enough chance before they proceed to the knockout stages. We also asked the teams to bring birth certificates to try and prevent age cheating and they have complied.”

The popular tournament kicked off with a draw at the Market Square Mall on Good Friday.

In the spirit of community service, Superbowl organisers arranged for mobile clinics to be set up at Market Square Mall to allow members of the public to get free health screening and testing. The public certainly took full advantage of the services.

Gqeberha-based Betway Premiership side Chippa United’s coach Thabo September was in Makhanda and helped conduct the draw. He lauded the organisers for their focus on young players.

“This is a good initiative by the organisers as in most cases juniors are often neglected. This gives us an opportunity to scout talented young players. Unfortunately for the coaches who work with these young players, top teams just come and reap the fruits of their hard work but that is part of life,” said the soft-spoken former SuperSport United defender defender-cum midfielder.

All the coaches present at the draw echoed September’s sentiments, pointing out that there were few tournaments for juniors.

September also took time to speak to Grocott’s Mail about his role as coach of the province’s only professional soccer team.

After the departure of Kwanele Kopo, September was appointed as head coach of Chippa with former Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs’ top marksman Mabhuti Khanyeza as his assistant.

He admitted that it has not been an easy ride. “Being appointed as head coach of the only professional team in the province is a huge task and the whole province is looking up to me to help keep this status which is worth more than R75 million. I take my job very seriously and I’m willing to try my best to help this team.”