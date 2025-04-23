Battle of Grahamstown commemorated at eGazini

By Chalotte Mokonyane

This week Makana Municipality commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Battle of Grahamstown, a significant event during the Fifth Xhosa War from 1818 to 1819. Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara emphasised that 22 April is a pivotal date in Makhanda’s history, marking the eGgazini battle where approximately 10 000 heroes lost their lives in a struggle against White Settlers led by Colonel John Graham. These heroes fought valiantly for their land, as settlers encroached upon it, demonstrating their resistance and courage.

Mayor Vara said the Makana Freedom Festival serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during this battle, acknowledging that the present-day community benefits from the struggles of those who fought. She underscored the municipality’s commitment to honouring these heroes annually, ensuring their legacy is celebrated and remembered.

Vara emphasised the festival’s importance in raising awareness of Makhanda’s history, especially for Black residents. She said that knowing one’s history allows people to reclaim their narratives and build collective remembrance, which shapes the identity and future of the community.

Nozuko Lubhedu, speaking on behalf of the MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, announced the donation of 206 pairs of shoes to 14 disadvantaged schools in Makhanda, symbolising the 206 years since the battle at eGazini. She emphasised the initiative’s role in supporting learners in need and explained that the shoes would be collected and sorted by size to ensure proper distribution. The gesture showcased community solidarity and the government’s ongoing commitment to improving educational opportunities. Distribution is set to take place soon, benefiting all 14 schools.

Reverend Linda Dyani spoke on behalf of the Albany Museum, which marked its 170th anniversary by honouring the historical significance of the Battle of Egazini. She emphasised that this event was a struggle for territory and a profound assertion of identity and dignity.

Dyani urged community members to visit the museum and engage with exhibitions focused on Makhanda and the battlefield of eGazini. These displays offer valuable opportunities for reflection, learning, and dialogue. She encouraged the community to treat Egazini as a place where memory meets hope and history informs the future.