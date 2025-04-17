Stars record first victory while Rosebuds and Wolves earn bonus-point wins

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars recorded its first win in the Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 competition with a narrow 22-18 win over hosts Despatch Oostelikes, while Rosebuds also earned a fine 20-13 bonus-point win over Malmaison in their Adams Cup opener.

Stars travelled to Daleview in Despatch to take on the struggling Oostelikes side. Both teams are struggling and entered the contest without a win as both lost their opening two matches.

Both teams were under immense pressure to win and the game went down to the wire as an indication of how close and tough it was.

Stars’ experience came through for them and eventually hung on to win 22-18. Darson Siase, Melikhaya Koopman and Ambrose Cannon all scored tries and Lucian Milborrow converted two of the tries and slotted a penalty.

In another Adams Cup hotly contested clash, Sedru champs, Rosebuds, hosted Malmaison from Sunday’s River. The hosts made their debut in the Adams Cup competition in front of a decent local crowd at the Alicedale Sports Ground.

Malmaison had the upper hand in the first half and took a 6-5 lead at halftime.

Rosebuds came back strongly in the second half and played with more flair and gave the ball a lot of air, scoring three second-half tries to clinch an emphatic 20-13 bonus win. Algin Buys, Dianno Kock, Shaneed Peterson and Nico Kock shared in the try scoring.

Newcomers in the Adams Cup, Klipfontein United, hosted Paterson Lions from Sunday’s River on Saturday. The game was played in a very good spirit, very competitive, physical and entertaining running rugby. Both teams entertained the large crowd with some spectacular running rugby, giving spectators value for their money.

It could have gone either way as it was a see-saw affair throughout the game.

It was a fierce contest until the final whistle with both teams ending in a titanic 18-18 draw.

Meanwhile, in very hot and humid conditions, Newtown Wolves played host to newcomers Middelburg Excelsior in a packed Ham and Tam Stadium in Fort Beaufort on Saturday afternoon. The visitors started like a house on fire, scoring the first try straight after kick off.

Both teams entertained the massive crowd with brutal physicality, aggression and salubrious running and entertaining rugby. The first half was eventually matched as Wolves took a narrow 17-14 lead.

The second half saw the home side open the floodgates and run riot, scoring a further six tries. Wolves’ speedy and skilful backs scored five out of the nine tries and outclassed the opposition with sheer precision. There was just no answer to Wolves’ attacking prowess and physicality and dominance, leaving Excelsior in dismay.

In the end, the visitors had no answer to Wolves’ attacking onslaught as the tries were raining whilst the home crowd were singing and cheering their team. The final whistle went off as Wolves ran out 57-19 bonus-point winners. Wolves’ tries were scored by Enrique September, Revano Booysen, Claudio Gysman, Jose Stewart, Luvuyo Vister, Siphosakhe Twalo and Myron Thomas won a penalty try. Claudio and Allister Gysman converted five of the tries between them.