By Gcina Ntsaluba

Rhodes University Vice Chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela took a morning out of his schedule this week to spend some time on the floor, doing what he loves best – reading with children.

Mabizela was one of several speakers at a charming event at Samuel Ntlebi Primary School on Wednesday to celebrate the official launch of the Siyafundisana eMakhanda project.

The event celebrated ongoing efforts by Rhodes University librarians to install reading corners and libraries in four local primary schools, Samuel Ntlebi, Makana, Grahamstown Adventist Primary School and CM Vellum.

In his address, Mabizela said being amongst young children was one of his greatest joys. “This is the greatest day to be amongst children and to launch this programme, which is very close to my heart,” said Mabizela.

He said teachers who taught Foundation Phase literacy played a big role in developing a culture of reading and learning for enjoyment amongst learners.

“I have great respect and admiration for those teachers who teach early childhood development and foundation phase,” said Mabizela.

“The work that they do, they must be magicians – teaching a child how to read is no small task,” he added.

He encouraged parents to show interest in what their child is reading. He said the launch was a significant milestone in ensuring that all children in Makhada have access to reading resources.

“I would like to thank all the stakeholders who made sure that this project came to fruition. It represents a meaningful step forward in our collective commitment to ensure that every child in Makhanda has access to foundation phase literacy,” he said.

According to the latest citywide Makhanda Reading Comprehension Study by GADRA Education and the Rhodes University Department of Primary and Early Childhood Education, 45% of Grade 4s in our city can read for meaning, more than double the national average of 19.19% found in the Progress in Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS) in 2021.

Samuel Simango, who is a Senior Manager for Academic Support Services for Rhodes University Library, said Siyafundisana eMakhanda, which translates to “We are learning together in Makhanda”, is a community engagement initiative in partnership with four dedicated primary schools in Makhanda.

Each of the Siyafundisana eMakhanda classroom libraries built by the Rhodes Library team has bookshelves with diverse children’s books and comfortable cushions decorated with’ funda’ and ‘read’. The corners were designed to create an inviting and engaging space for children to develop their literacy skills.

The reading nooks provide ready access to books and opportunities for group reading, individual reading and extended reading – all essential parts of the whole language experience that support reading for meaning.

“Our vision was simple yet profound, to bring the joy and opportunity of reading closer to Grade 1 learners by establishing vibrant and accessible classroom libraries,” said Simango

”We believe that by creating inviting and resource-rich reading corners within their classrooms, we can cultivate a love for books, foster consistent reading habits and ultimately improve literacy rates,” he said.