Makana seeks locals with engineering knowledge

By Gcina Ntsaluba

The Makana Local Municipality is looking for locals with engineering knowledge to assist the municipality with infrastructure issues.

This was declared at a council meeting on 3 April by the Makana Municipality Speaker, Mthuthuzeli Mabhuti Matyumza, who said that the municipality was prepared to fund this project through the office of the Mayor.

“The Speaker declared that Makana Municipality must find locals with engineering knowledge to assist the municipality with infrastructure issues. If anyone knows of retired engineers, ex-employees of Makana with good institutional knowledge, farmers, employees at local engineering firms, etc., who may be interested in helping, please share their details with me,” said Democratic Alliance (DA) Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling.