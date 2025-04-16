Makana Municipality still to give COGTA briefing

By Gcina Ntsaluba

The Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) met with several struggling Eastern Cape municipalities at the Eastern Cape Legislature last Friday, with the exception of Makana Local Municipality.

The municipalities were called to brief the committee on good governance and public participation, institutional transformation, organisational development, financial viability, basic service delivery and infrastructure development.

“The discussion could not take place with Makana last week at the Legislature due to a large number of municipalities that were invited. We are awaiting the invitation to a rescheduled programme,” said Anele Mjekula, spokesperson for the Makana Local Municipality.

The briefing emanates from a meeting held by the committee on 14 March, where presentations were received from both the Auditor General and Provincial Treasury on municipalities in the province.

“The committee resolved to identify several municipalities to engage, focusing on various issues outlined in Section 71 and the Audit Report presented. The Portfolio Committee will meet the MEC together with Troika members, Chairpersons of MPAC, Municipal Managers and Chief Financial Officers from all seven municipalities identified to assess the support they receive from Provincial COGTA and Provincial Treasury. The committee will also assess the extent of compliance by the MEC with section 105 (1) of the Municipal Systems Act,” said Bulelwa Ganyaza, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Legislature.

The identified municipalities were Buffalo City Metropolitan, Raymond Mhlaba, Makana, Walter Sisulu, Ingquza, Sundays River Valley and Sakhisizwe Local Municipality.