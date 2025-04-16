Brumbies annihilate Harlies in Grand Challenge masterclass

By Chesley Daniels

Impressive Grahamstown Brumbies 1st XV brought PE Harlequins down to earth, securing a clinical 20-12 victory in their Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 fixture at the Rhodes University Prospect Field on Saturday afternoon.

The much-anticipated clash took place in front of a packed Prospect Field as this was the second time this year these two top teams met. Brumbies beat Harlies in a preseason friendly a couple of weeks ago and made it two in a row on Saturday.

Harlequins started fiery from the outset, setting up phase-after-phase in the first five minutes of the game. It was clear that Brumbies would defend with their lives to keep Harlies out.

In their first attack, Brumbies scored after flanker Jade Hermanus broke the line, ran 10 metres and fed star player, fullback Nolan Soyes, to score a brilliant try under the poles. Flyhalf Merlin du Plessis neatly converted to make it 7-0.

The contest continued to be very physical as the visitors put pressure, putting phase-after-phase and were eventually rewarded with a penalty. Harlies’ talented flyhalf Ruben de Vos stepped forward and successfully slotted the penalty to make it 7-3.

However, Brumbies’ powerful pack of forwards once again came to the party and dominated matters up front, gaining momentum and putting their team on the front foot.

Harlies received yet another penalty minutes before halftime and narrowed matters to 7-6. Continued pressure that saw a scrum penalty awarded for Brumbies, resulted in Du Plessis adding another three points to make it 10-6 at the break.

After halftime, Harlies hit back immediately with a penalty converted by the deadly boot of De Vos, who narrowed the deficit to one point (10-9). Brumbies unleashed their “Bomb Squad” as their replacements came on and made an immediate difference.

The experience of prop Diego Yogi Isaacs was felt immediately when he won a few scrum penalties for his side with his colossal scrumming. Du Plessis converted yet another penalty after sustained pressure by Brumbies, to lead 13-9. Harlies never gave up and stayed in the fight, working hard and were rewarded with a penalty to make it 13-12.

With 10 minutes to go, Brumbies’ backline moved down the line as winger Nathi Mini found space with Madudu Maseti on his outside. The ball was recycled, Merlin du Plessis set it up with four to five phases that saw Nolan Soyes run an excellent line to score his second try under the poles. Du Plessis converted to hand Brumbies a deserved clinical 20-12 win.

Brumbies’ speedy and lanky loose forward Madudu Maseti was voted man of the match. He was fearless in defence, all over the park and linked up well both in defence and attack.

Brumbies’ PRO Guiliano Flotman was mostly impressed with his team’s defenders who kept the visitors scoreless. “Our boys’ defending was solid today, double hits were continued. We have a two-week break now and we will work strategically on our game plan for Progress in Kariega on 3 May 2025.”