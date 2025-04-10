Top soccer personalities in Makhanda this Easter

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda will play host to the second edition of the Superbowl Easter Soccer tournament at the JD Dlepu Stadium from 18-28 April and high profile names are set to descend on Makhanda for the popular event.

In a positive twist, organisers have announced changes to the tournament – only under-15 teams will feature this year.

With the theme ‘bazodlala abantwana’, the event will have 16 youth teams participate without paying any affiliation fee.

Superbowl organiser, Luyanda Papu, told Grocott’s Mail that they had decided to focus on development in this year’s edition.

As part of the event, a memorial lecture will be held in Makhanda on 17 April to commemorate 59 years of Makana Football Association, which was formed by prisoners on Robben Island in 1966.

Papu said a number of high profile football personalities will visit Makhanda on the day of the lecture.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe reportedly shared a pre-recorded message of support virtually and the organisers said he was a star player while on Robben Island.

Safa president, Dr Danny Jordan, will also grace the lecture and will be accompanied by a Safa delegation including Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman “Midnight Express” Mkhalele, legend Doctor “16V” Khumalo, United head coach Thabo September as well as sports super fan and former Orlando Pirates and Royal AM number one supporter, Mama Joy Chauke.

Papu further stated that the entire delegation of Sarah Baartman district, led by Cllr Simphiwe Rune, local mayors and MEC of Sport will also attend.

He also mentioned that members of the public will be offered an opportunity to meet their heroes during the meet-and-greet session at the Market Square Mall. The LOC will also set up three mobile clinics that will offer free testing services for the local people.