St Marks Alicedale and Lily White win in Grand Challenge

By Chesley Daniels

The past weekend saw St Marks Alicedale and Lily White keep the Sedru flag flying high with impressive bonus-point wins, while Grahamstown Brumbies and Trying Stars disappointed in the Score Epru Grand Challenge competition.

There were some mixed fortunes for the Sedru rugby clubs in their respective Score Epru Grand Challenge competitions in the second week of the season.

St Marks Alicedale beat Born Fighters with a bonus point in Alicedale in their Bottom 12 competition, Lily White also recorded an all-important bonus-point win over Orlando Eagles, while Top 12 teams Brumbies and Trying Stars lost their respective encounters.

Grand Challenge Bottom 12

St Marks Alicedale vs Born Fighters: The Bulls hosted the visitors from Somerset in a high scoring entertaining match. The hosts recorded a 34-27 bonus point win after leading 20-8 at halftime. St Marks proved their dominance once again in the scrums and gained momentum throughout in this department. They were well in front, leading 34-8 with the game almost done and sealed. However, the visitors came back strongly after the home side lost concentration, with a remarkable fight back, scoring three late quick tries in the space of eight minutes to take the score to 34-27 in favour of the home side. St Marks earned five log points while Born Fighters received two losing bonus points. Brain Buys and A Stoffels scored two tries each while Cameron Jewell and McCarthy earned two conversions each and Jewell slotted two penalties.

Lily White vs Orlando Eagles: Blues played host to Orlando Eagles from Thornhill at the fortress Lavender Valley Sports Ground. Also a high scoring affair, Lily White recorded an impressive 35-26 bonus-point win in front of a decent home crowd. The home side outplayed the visitors who also showed a never-say-die approach until the end. Blues played a high intensity game and gave the ball a lot of air, running with their skilful pacey backs. Eagles didn’t back down either and kept on coming at the Blues but failed to register an all-important bonus point. Bulela Manona, Yanga Bangisa, Lilitha Mahlahla, Bulelani Tambo and Lindokuhle Ntlokwana all scored tries with Athule Rooi getting two conversions and two penalties.

Grand Challenge Top 12

Trying Stars vs Park: Stars hosted a spirited Park side who came to Alexandria with the mindset to win and take revenge. The home side lost their opening game against Gardens and were under pressure to win this one, especially at home in front of their faithful. Park’s bigger forwards set the tone up front and were solid in the scrums and line outs. Stars made numerous unforced errors and wasted scoring opportunities on a few occasions. The visitors took their chances and came out deserved 30-17 winners after trailing 5-10 at halftime. The try scores for Stars were E King with two and Zachary Cannon with one. King registered one conversion.

Star of Hope vs Grahamstown Brumbies: Brumbies travelled to Kariega to take on favourites Star of Hope in their own backyard at the Kabuva Stadium. After an impressive bonus-point win over Joubertina in the opening round at home, the Makhanda side failed to carry the momentum over in their away fixture. Star of Hope started as favourites after beating Brumbies earlier in the season and went on to take advantage of the home ground and crowd. The home side played well in various departments and put points on the board when it mattered. Brumbies had their chances to score more points but stumbled at crucial moments. Credit to SOH who capitalized on the mistakes of Brumbies and converted them to points, resulting in a solid 24-15 bonus point win while Brumbies missed out on a bonus. Tevin Pillay scored a penalty try for Brumbies and Nolan Soyes registered a drop goal.