Makhanda woman a Mrs Curve South Africa 2025 semi-finalist

Sisipho Funani, a semi-finalist in Mrs Curve South Africa 2025, is thrilled to be a semi-finalist in the competition. “It’s an incredible feeling to know my story and experiences have resonated with the judges and the community,” she says. A resident of Makhanda, Funani is eager to spread her message of self-love, body positivity, and empowerment as a proud representative of her community. The Mrs. Curve South Africa Pageant celebrates women who embody confidence, courage, and compassion. The finals will be held online on June 5, 2025, with the crowning event scheduled for October 2025, although an exact date has not yet been announced. *To vote, SMS:* R3 per SMS Vote for Sisipho to 35180. Like her page and share. Like Mrs Curve SA’s page. Like her official post on the Mrs Curve SA page. Photo: Supplied