Local driving schools hit by Traffic Department closure

By Chalotte Mokonyane

The protracted closure of the Makhanda Traffic Department in Knight Street has infuriated local motorists and had a negative impact on driving schools in the city.

The Department of Employment and Labour Department shut down the building in November 2024 after inspectors found it unsafe for workers. Serious roof leakages had led to water damage, and there was no electricity in the building.

Motorists have been forced to travel to Port Alfred to take tests and renew driving licenses and disks. One resident complained that they had spent a whole day driving to and from Port Alfred and waiting in the queue. “I work six days a week and have no relief officer at work to spend a whole day at the traffic department,” he said. “What about people who don’t have their transport or cannot afford transport to travel?”

Marianne Kapp, owner of the Marianne Driving School, said her business was facing a financial crisis because its young clients at local private schools are forbidden by their schools to leave the town to take learner and driver’s licence tests elsewhere.

Vino Kohl, owner of Vino Driving School, said it was unfair to expect the public, especially pensioners, to have to drive so many kilometres to renew their driver’s licenses. Kohl said his business was forced to increase its prices because they now included a transportation fee for their clients to reach Port Alfred.

There have been no updates about when the Traffic Department will be operating again. Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula said he would report back once he had received answers from the relevant people.

Ward 4 DA councillor Geoff Embling posted on WhatsApp that the Makana Municipality had found a suitable replacement building but that the owner of the building had allegedly been charged a “vast sum for electricity”, which he alleged he hadn’t used. “Then, allegedly, there was a standoff which stalled the process,” Embling wrote.

“It is a crime to close down the traffic department for so long without finding a solution,” Embling added. “It is a huge waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Motorists have advised each other that some Traffic Department staff could be found at the old building between 8-9 am. One resident said: “If you go to the municipality payments office in High Street after that time, you will find the traffic finance person at the last window on the left. She will advise you if there is somebody else you need to talk to.”

Or you could phone the Head of the Traffic Department, Coenrad Hanekom, at 083 279 7966.