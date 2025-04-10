Learners in limbo after ‘unsafe’ school closed a fortnight ago

By Sinesipho Habana

The protests at Hendrik Kanise Combined School in Alicedale show no signs of abating as parents, learners, and community members remain resolute in their demands for immediate action from the Eastern Cape Department of Education (DOE). Nearly two weeks after alarming safety concerns regarding the ageing infrastructure surfaced, the school remains closed, with parents refusing to allow learners to return until their safety is guaranteed.

Despite previous assurances from DOE officials that safety measures would be implemented, the promised intervention has yet to materialize. On April 8, the school gates remained locked, symbolizing the community’s determination and deep-seated mistrust of government promises. They have vowed to keep the school closed until they are assured that their children are safe.

The long-awaited reconstruction of the school has yet to commence, nearly a decade after the Eastern Cape Department of Education allocated approximately R150 million for the project. The existing building has been flagged for collapse, posing a serious risk to learners and staff.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education hired the Coega Development Corporation as its implementing agency for the project.

In a recent meeting, community members and the School Governing Body (SGB) discussed urgent measures to support learners during this impasse. With Grade 12 learners at risk of falling behind, the community is seeking donations and assistance from local creches to accommodate these learners temporarily.

“Our priority is to ensure that our children continue their education, even if it means relocating them for now,” said Khayalethu Nyamakazi, a community activist.

The lack of follow-up from the DOE has fueled community anger. Parents are demanding transparency regarding the allocation of funds for the school’s construction, questioning why a project promised nearly a decade ago has yet to commence. “We want to know where the money has gone,” said Nyamakazi.

As the situation unfolds, the pressure mounts on government officials to act decisively. The community’s frustration is palpable, and their demands for accountability and safety are growing louder. Parents are prepared to maintain their protests until they see tangible evidence of progress. “Our children’s lives are at stake, and we will not back down,” Nyamakazi said.

Learners also voice their concerns. Sonwabise Ntozini, a Grade 11 learner, said, “We feel like we are being delayed because we want to study.” However, she emphasized the importance of a safe learning environment.

Despite appalling infrastructure, the Hendrik Kanise Combined School achieved a 96% pass rate in the 2024 matric exams.