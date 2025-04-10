EDITORIAL: The Hendrik Kanise paradox

The ongoing crisis at Hendrik Kanise Combined School in Alicedale presents a stark paradox. On one hand, its dilapidated buildings, described by desperate parents as a “cemetery”, are deemed unsafe and flagged for collapse. On the other, we witness the sheer resilience and dedication of its students and staff, who achieved an outstanding 96% matric pass rate in 2024 – a remarkable feat for any school, let alone a no-fee institution battling such deplorable conditions.

For nearly two weeks, the school gates have remained locked, not by choice but by necessity. Parents, fearing for their children’s safety, are resolute: no classes until the learning environment is secure. Their protest is not merely about crumbling walls; it’s a stand against a decade of broken promises and neglect by the Eastern Cape Department of Education (DOE).

Nearly ten years after R150 million was allocated for a new school building, learners are still housed in structures threatening collapse. Where did the money go? Why has the Coega Development Corporation, appointed as the implementing agency, not commenced work?

The impasse is particularly devastating for the Grade 12 learners, whose crucial final year is being disrupted. The community’s efforts to find temporary solutions, seeking donations and space in local creches, highlight their commitment to education but underscore the government’s failure.

The exceptional academic results achieved under such duress are a testament to the spirit of Hendrik Kanise’s learners and educators and amplify the call for action. These students and teachers deserve facilities that match their potential and dedication.

Immediate, tangible steps are needed to guarantee the safety of Hendrik Kanise’s students and staff. A clear timeline for the long-overdue construction must be provided, along with full transparency regarding the allocated budget.