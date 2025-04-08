By Garikai Chaunza

In partnership with the Global Engagement Division, the Centre for Postgraduate Studies (CPGS) recently hosted a Postdoctoral Networking Meeting, bringing together postdoctoral fellows to explore academic and research development opportunities. The event, held on March 26, marked the conclusion of the Annual Postgraduate Orientation Programme, aimed at supporting postdoctoral scholars in their academic journey.

In his opening remarks, CPGS director, Professor Sybert Mutereko, introduced the Postdoc Framework, which is currently under development, and invited feedback from attendees to ensure it meets their needs. He also highlighted key programs supporting early-career researchers.

“Rhodes University is your platform to grow, lead, and innovate,” he said.

He outlined several opportunities available to postdoctoral fellows:

Research Leadership – Encouraging postdocs to lead projects aligned with the university’s interdisciplinary research goals.

Skill Development – Enhancing teaching and research capabilities through partnerships with the Centre for Higher Education Research, Teaching, and Learning (CHERTL) and the Centre for Postgraduate Studies (CPGS).

International Collaboration – Establishing global research partnerships and mobility programs through the Director for Global Engagement.

Encouraging innovation, Professor Mutereko urged postdocs to think beyond their PhD research:

“I urge you to think beyond merely extracting papers from your PhD research. Broaden your vision—secure grants to establish your research initiatives. Leverage global partnerships to amplify your work. Transition into faculty roles, ensuring that your research has a lasting impact,” he said.

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sizwe Mabizela, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering an intellectually stimulating environment that supports both personal and professional growth.

He emphasised that the postdoctoral fellowship provides a critical platform for publishing research, exploring new academic inquiries, and advancing career prospects.

“We recognise the invaluable contributions of postdoctoral fellows to our research enterprise and are committed to providing the necessary resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help you thrive. We are determined to ensure that you are not treated as inexpensive labour but rather as valued scholars with meaningful opportunities to enhance your academic and professional profiles. Our goal is that by the end of your postdoctoral fellowship, you will have developed a strong CV that enables you to secure tenured employment with relative ease,” he said.

He also acknowledged the often-overlooked contributions of postdoctoral fellows and assured the university’s commitment to offering structured programs, funding, and institutional recognition.

“At Rhodes University, we pride ourselves on being a place that inspires imagination, awakens curiosity, and nurtures creativity—a place where ideas matter. Through your interactions with undergraduate and postgraduate students, you have the opportunity to make this vision tangible, fostering an environment where mentorship, collaboration, and academic growth thrive,” he concluded.

One of the most impactful moments of the event came from Dr Sixolile Centane, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Inorganic-Analytical Chemistry, who shared her experiences with the Centre for Postgraduate Studies.

She highlighted two key concerns—mentorship in academic publishing and access to funding opportunities.

“As we all know, publishing is essential for career progression, particularly for securing academic positions such as lecturing and senior lecturing roles. While I was fortunate to publish during my PhD, not everyone has had the same exposure or access to resources for academic writing. How can we ensure that all postdoctoral fellows receive the guidance they need to publish their research effectively?” she asked.

She also emphasised the importance of funding: “As professional researchers, securing funding is crucial for conducting research, attending conferences, and advancing our academic careers. We need sustainable funding models that support our work and ensure that our postdoctoral experience is both productive and meaningful. When we reflect on our postdoctoral years, we should be able to see tangible achievements and progress,” she said.

International postdoctoral fellows raised several challenges, including visa regulations and banking requirements, which require them to have work permits to open bank accounts.

Ms Orla Quinlan, Director of the Global Engagement Division, assured attendees that these issues would be addressed.

The event concluded with the election of a Postdoctoral Representative Body comprising:

• Chairperson: Dr Melvine Ouma

• Deputy Chairperson: Dr Bimbo Fafowora

• Social and Community Representative: Dr Nasiphi Ntshanga

• Academic and Research Representative: Dr Eric Maina

• Secretary: Vacant

Newly elected Chairperson Dr Melvine Ouma shared her vision for strengthening the postdoc experience at Rhodes University. Reflecting on her own journey from Kenya, where she completed her undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD studies, she spoke about the challenges she faced upon arrival.

“When I arrived at Rhodes University as a postdoc, I felt unanchored—neither a student nor a staff member—with no clear orientation or support structure. I had to navigate my role through trial and error. I don’t want future postdocs to face the same challenges,” she pledged.

The CPGS annually hosts the Postdoctoral Networking Support Hub to orient new fellows, foster peer connections, and encourage research collaborations. The centre also runs a series of career and academic development programs to support postgraduate students.