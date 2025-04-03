You are never too old to make something of yourself

By Dideka Njemla

Fifty years after completing matric, Michael J De Kock Willemse – now 72 – arrived at Rhodes University in 2020 as the oldest undergraduate student. Today, he has achieved his long-awaited qualification after approaching his academic journey with perseverance and commitment.

Reflecting on a memorable achievement which required him to overcome many difficulties, Willemse says he did not anticipate the warm reception and recognition he received at his graduation ceremony on Wednesday. “I was shocked that so many people gave me a standing ovation. Even the dignitaries stood up. Some said beautiful words. Everybody has been fantastic today, and I can’t explain how I feel. I feel elated because I had a long run to get here.”

His return to academia was fuelled by his eagerness to enhance his skillset following his dismissal. “I lost a huge position – I was a company secretary,” Willemse said. “After losing all of that, I had to reinvent myself, and when I got given an opportunity by the National Student Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the university to come and study, that’s what I did.”

Willemse recalled the first day he stepped into a lecture room. “The SABC interviewed me in 2020 and followed me into the class. I got a standing ovation from the young people.” The Bachelor of Social Science graduate says he has cherished every aspect of interacting with young people during his time as a student. “I love everybody. They treat me like a king,” he said, laughing.

Willemse told Grocott’s Mail that he has approached being a student with unwavering determination. His title as Rhodes University’s oldest undergraduate student comes after facing numerous hurdles. “When I started in 2020, we had COVID-19. Halfway through 2021, I got deep vein thrombosis – a condition when a blood clot forms in a deep vein in the legs – preventing me from getting vaccinated. At that time, the university wouldn’t allow anybody back without proof of vaccination. So, I couldn’t get back here in 2022.”

In 2023, he had eye surgery for cataract removal and a lens implant. “Because of all those challenges, I finished my degree in 2024,” he said.

As with other students, crippling fees became a burden for Willemse after NSFAS excluded him. “In 2024, they pulled the plug on us. So, I owe the university a lot of money now, and I’m just an old person who earns money from SASSA,” he said.

“It was difficult to stay motivated, but the students inspired me. My lecturers, my professors. Everybody that I worked with at Rhodes University inspired me.

“I also try to inspire young people because you are never too old to learn. Don’t think that you can’t get anywhere. It can all be done through hard work. You are never too old to learn or make something of yourself and inspire others. You can plough back into our beautiful people, regardless of age.”

Now that Willemse has achieved his degree, he intends to work from home and remain a source of inspiration for those around him. “If you don’t try, then you won’t reach any pinnacle in your life. If you don’t start something, you aren’t going to get anything. You need to invest in yourself and your career. That includes your studying process,” he stated. Willemse said he hopes to return to study for an Honours degree. “But I must first settle my debt,” he said.