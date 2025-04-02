Paul Pretorius: A life of activism 

By Ndalo Mbombo and Nicole Palmer

In the morning session of the first day of graduation, Rhodes University honoured advocate Paul Pretorius for his lifelong commitment to the fight for human rights and social justice.

As evidence leader of the State Capture Commission, he played an essential role in the legal landscape of South Africa, standing up for what he believed in. “Make your decisions according to the value system that you hold,” Pretorius advised the 2024 graduates at his ceremony on Wednesday.

He also said that this week’s recognition helped him realise his fight had been worthwhile. Visibly moved, Pretorius took a moment to gather himself before continuing his speech. He described the decades he has dedicated to making a difference as “the joy and satisfaction of a life of activism”. He said he felt a deep sense of warmth and acceptance from Rhodes University, appreciating their acknowledgement of the positive impact of his work.

In the 1970s, he was banned by the apartheid government and forced to continue his legal studies through Unisa. In addition to becoming an expert in dispute resolution, Pretorius has demonstrated courage in uncovering corruption and a commitment to upholding South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

In an interview with Grocott’s Mail, the advocate explained a legal tradition. “When you work with a senior on a case, and the senior likes your work, he gives you a red bag. It’s a tradition in law, and I got my red bag from Arthur Chaskalson.” Pretorius said that the former Chief Justice of South Africa had had the most significant influence on his understanding of the law.

Clarity, cohesion, and brevity are the principles that guide his choices in both his career and his daily life. “Decisions must be made according to the value system that you hold, and there can be no compromise on that,” he said.