    Friday, April 4
    Education NEWS

    Justice Lex Mpati: ‘Be serious with your education’

    Langelihle Elsie Skade By Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Justice Lex Mpati, outgoing Chancellor of Rhodes University, in his ceremonial regalia. Photo: Thubelihle Mathonsi

    By Langelihle Elsie Skade and Thubelihle Mathonsi

    After more than a decade of service, Justice Lex Mpati is stepping down as Chancellor of
    Rhodes University, marking the end of an era defined by resilience, dedication, and
    unwavering commitment to education.

    Justice Mpati’s rise to prominence is a narrative of perseverance. Long before becoming a
    judge, he worked as a petrol attendant and began to pursue law at the age of 30 years. His
    deep connection to Rhodes University dates back to his early years when he worked near the
    campus at a local motel. These experiences shaped his decision to accept his appointment as
    Chancellor in 2013.

    When Mpati received the call asking him to accept the appointment, he was driving through
    Cape Town to a meeting. He then called his children first and his mother before calling
    Rhodes back to accept the appointment. “There was no way I could reject it,” he says,
    pointing towards the motel where he once worked – Settlers Inn, known as ‘The Mot’ and
    now Gavin Relly Postgraduate Village.

    Over the years, the judge has witnessed Rhodes University undergo significant changes.
    Amongst his most cherished moments were the graduation ceremonies, where he took pride
    in seeing students achieving their goals.

    “I think every graduation ceremony has a meaning. I enjoy it so much when I see graduates
    coming across, particularly the black graduates. I say to myself, this is another one who is
    going to improve their family’s condition, not even knowing about their background. What
    made me proud was the fact that they’re graduating and, hopefully, they will give back to
    their family.”

    Justice Mpati’s tenure coincided with pivotal student movements such as #Rhodes Must Fall.
    Even though he did not directly engage in these conversations, he expressed his concerns
    regarding students destroying educational resources.

    What is his advice for young South Africans? “I wish I had been asked this question years
    ago when youngsters were burning down schools and libraries and so forth.” At that time, he
    was travelling the country trying to defend the students and never had a chance to discuss
    their activism. If he could, he would have told them: “Make use of the opportunities you have
    and be serious with your education.”

    Justice Lex Mpati. Photo: Supplied

    As he steps down, Justice Mpati leaves with a powerful message emphasising the obligation
    of taking education seriously. “When I said I wanted to go to university for LLB, I told

    myself I’m going to do it in five years. And I did it in five years. So all youngsters would be
    able to do that if only they could be serious.”

    Indeed, Justice Mpati’s retirement marks the departure of a leader who not only presided over
    Rhodes University with integrity, but whose journey from humble beginnings to legal and
    academic stature also embodies resilience, which young South Africans can look up to.

    Comments are closed.