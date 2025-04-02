Justice Lex Mpati: ‘Be serious with your education’

By Langelihle Elsie Skade and Thubelihle Mathonsi

After more than a decade of service, Justice Lex Mpati is stepping down as Chancellor of

Rhodes University, marking the end of an era defined by resilience, dedication, and

unwavering commitment to education.

Justice Mpati’s rise to prominence is a narrative of perseverance. Long before becoming a

judge, he worked as a petrol attendant and began to pursue law at the age of 30 years. His

deep connection to Rhodes University dates back to his early years when he worked near the

campus at a local motel. These experiences shaped his decision to accept his appointment as

Chancellor in 2013.

When Mpati received the call asking him to accept the appointment, he was driving through

Cape Town to a meeting. He then called his children first and his mother before calling

Rhodes back to accept the appointment. “There was no way I could reject it,” he says,

pointing towards the motel where he once worked – Settlers Inn, known as ‘The Mot’ and

now Gavin Relly Postgraduate Village.

Over the years, the judge has witnessed Rhodes University undergo significant changes.

Amongst his most cherished moments were the graduation ceremonies, where he took pride

in seeing students achieving their goals.

“I think every graduation ceremony has a meaning. I enjoy it so much when I see graduates

coming across, particularly the black graduates. I say to myself, this is another one who is

going to improve their family’s condition, not even knowing about their background. What

made me proud was the fact that they’re graduating and, hopefully, they will give back to

their family.”

Justice Mpati’s tenure coincided with pivotal student movements such as #Rhodes Must Fall.

Even though he did not directly engage in these conversations, he expressed his concerns

regarding students destroying educational resources.

What is his advice for young South Africans? “I wish I had been asked this question years

ago when youngsters were burning down schools and libraries and so forth.” At that time, he

was travelling the country trying to defend the students and never had a chance to discuss

their activism. If he could, he would have told them: “Make use of the opportunities you have

and be serious with your education.”

As he steps down, Justice Mpati leaves with a powerful message emphasising the obligation

of taking education seriously. “When I said I wanted to go to university for LLB, I told

myself I’m going to do it in five years. And I did it in five years. So all youngsters would be

able to do that if only they could be serious.”

Indeed, Justice Mpati’s retirement marks the departure of a leader who not only presided over

Rhodes University with integrity, but whose journey from humble beginnings to legal and

academic stature also embodies resilience, which young South Africans can look up to.