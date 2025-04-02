Amazwi runs a holiday programme for seniors

For school learners, the April holidays provide a time to rest and play. And some even do holiday programmes. This holiday, Amazwi did something different, offering the elderly a programme of their own.

Exhibition Officer Nozipho Madinda said the April School programme invited and accommodated senior citizens from McKaiser Old Age Home. “Amazwi opens its door to citizens of all ages. We cater to the community, and a huge part of that community includes the elderly.”

Madinda said the programme aims to keep the elderly motivated to stay curious and explore new ideas.

A range of activities were offered: reading books, storytelling, art, chess and viewing the “Voices of the Land” exhibition, which explores the history of South Africa through literature.

The week-long holiday programme hosted grade 4 to 6 learners from Samuel Ntlebi Primary School, followed by the McKaizer Old Age Home on Tuesday. The following two days were designated for Tantyi Primary School and Samuel Ntsiko Primary School, closing the programme with Makhana Primary School.

The April holiday programme is Amazwi’s flagship project, and they intend to uphold this tradition. “We want to create a safe environment that fosters curiosity, growth and learning for people of all ages. No child should remain on the streets during the school holidays with nothing to do. We open our doors to all individuals interested in learning about various literary collections relating to South Africa’s rich history and heritage,” said Madinda.