DA lays criminal charges against Municipal Manager

By Gcina Ntsaluba

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Makhanda has laid criminal charges against the Municipal Manager (MM) of Makana Local Municipality, Pumelelo Maxwell Kate, over the continued contamination and pollution of the Kowie River.

The party said the ongoing sewage leaks were affecting the quality of lives of residents and posing a serious health hazard to the community.

“I have continued to raise the issue of the dysfunctional wastewater treatment plants as well as multiple and sometimes very long outstanding sewage leaks, which are affecting the quality of lives of residents and posing a serious health threat to the people of Makana to the relevant staff at Makana Municipality including the MM, Mayor and Speaker requesting an urgent intervention but have received no responses to either Whatsapp or emails,” said DA Ward Councillor Carolynn Clark in an affidavit submitted to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

She said that the Belmont Valley Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) was totally dysfunctional, and raw sewage was flowing into the Kowie River. “This river runs down to Port Alfred in the Ndlambe Municipality. The stench at the oversite area was disgusting,” said Clark.

She said that the Mayfield WWTW was completely dysfunctional, while the Belmont WWTW, which is currently being refurbished, will not have the capacity to deal with the amount of effluent running through it.

“The completion date keeps getting moved, and this has a serious negative effect on the farmers using this river. It is a potential risk for anyone using the river,” she said.

Clark said she firmly believed that the Municipal Manager was guilty of these criminal offences and should be charged and prosecuted in his personal capacity.

“Given the continued failure of Mr Kate to address the situation, notwithstanding numerous warnings and opportunities to do so, I now wish to lay criminal charges against him and his municipality for the continued intentional and wilful contamination and pollution of the Kowie River in terms of Section 151 (1) of the National Water Act 36 of 1998 and in terms of Section 49A of the National Environmental Management Act, No. 107 of 1998,” she concluded.