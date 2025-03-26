SCORE Epru Grand Challenge preview

By Chesley Daniels

The long-awaited annual SCORE Eastern Province Rugby Union (Epru) Grand Challenge competition is finally here and will officially kick off this weekend.

SCORE Energy Drink will again be the proud sponsor of the Grand Challenge and has extended its partnership with Epru.

There are various Sedru clubs competing in the Grand Challenge competition from this area and keen to do well this year.

Trying Stars and Grahamstown Brumbies are competing in the Grand Challenge Top 12 while St Marks Alicedale and Lily White will feature in the Grand Challenge Bottom 12.

Top 12

Brumbies vs Joubertina United

Top rugby club in Makhanda, the Brumbies, will play host to Joubertina in the opening round of the competition at Rhodes University Prospect Field. Brumbies ended in 8th position last year and are keen to improve their log standings and hope to reach the playoffs this year. Joubertina ended in 10th position on the log last year and survived relegation to 12th.

Brumbies beat United at home while United handed Brumbies a 50 in Joubertina.

This year, Brumbies looked a different outfit with some new young blood. They also competed in the Eastern Cape Super 14 competition with an impressive win over Park but failed to reach the playoffs.

Brumbies are a difficult team to beat at home with their dangerous, speedy and skillful backs, while their dominant forwards will again be looking to create scrum penalties and momentum. A win at home is crucial in this competition and this is what Brumbies will be looking to achieve at home in front of their faithful supporters. United is not an easy side and will come hard to beat Brumbies at home.

Prediction: A win for Brumbies in a tough encounter.

Gardens vs Trying Stars

The top club in Ndlambe and Sedru, Trying Stars, will travel to Kariega to take on the runners-up of 2024 and former champs, Gardens.

Gardens lost to champions, Kruisfontein United, in the final last year.

This derby always produces some spectacular running rugby and never disappoints. Greens are tough to beat at home in “Die Hok” with their passionate and intimidating crowd behind them.

Stars missed out on playoffs last year and were unlucky not to make it to the top 4. This year they had a fantastic Super 14 campaign and were unlucky to lose in the semifinal. We are in for an exciting showpiece as both teams are looking to open their account with a win.

Prediction: Narrow win for Stars

Bottom 12

Suburban vs St Mark’s Alicedale

Burbies will play host to visitors Bulls at the Kleinskool Sports Field, a fortress home ground where most opposition find it difficult to win. St Marks haven’t played much preseason fixtures in preparation for the league and it will be very interesting to see how they will adapt.

Surburban is a decent unit at home and the home ground advantage should be in their favour to register a win. St Marks who is normally not a good traveling team, have a tough task at hand if they want to beat the home side.

Prediction: Suburban to win at home.

Adelaide Rangers vs Lily White

The Wanderers Sports Ground will be the venue for this encounter. Rangers narrowly beat Blues last year at their fortress home ground and would like to do it again on Saturday. Lily White also beat Rangers in Grahamstown and would like to better their record away from home.

Both teams survived relegation last year and will be looking for a much improved 2025. It’s not going to be easy for the Makhanda side playing away but Blues has what it takes to beat Rangers in their own backyard on Saturday.

Prediction: Close win for the home side.