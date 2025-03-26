Grahamstown Primary School has renewed hope

By Karabo Matalajoe

Grahamstown Primary School has faced years of setbacks and disruption awaiting the completion of a much-needed upgrade project. Initially, the project was launched in 2019 with an allocated budget of R55 million to transform the school with new facilities.

The school was then moved temporarily to Albany Road, where learners were housed in prefabricated classrooms. However, the school revitalising project came to a sudden halt when contractors abandoned the site due to non-payment by the Department of Public Works. This led to the remaining buildings being vandalised and stripped down for materials.

There was hope for the project’s renewal in 2021, which required a new tender contract. However, this process led to further delays. By September 2024, the school had become a hotspot for illegal activities and was being used as a dumping site, thus becoming a safety hazard. This ultimately led to demands for its demolition.

New phase of construction

After years of stagnation, the project was re-contracted and revised for continuation in November 2024, with a new budget of R88 million. The updated plans involve demolishing the abandoned structures, replacing the prefabricated classrooms with permanent structures, laying a foundation to prevent further issues and constructing new classrooms. The school is expected to be completed within the next 36 months.

Zuko Tatani, site manager of Express Buildings CC, said: “The project is currently 6% completed.” The current work is earthworks because you cannot build anything if the platforms are not done right”.

Given the project’s history of non-payment issues, the current contractors have been assured that the necessary budget is secured, ensuring no further delays at this stage.

While past delays have sorely tested the patience of the community, staff, and students, active updates are now being provided to ensure transparency and accountability by the contractors and officials overseeing the project through to completion.