Soul to Paper

Two poems by Oyintanda Phetshetwa who says “I wrote These poems as a way to express my feelings I will be sending more your way. I’m doing Grade 12 at Mary Waters High School.”

Soulmate

It all started with a smile,

Looking so innocent, yet hiding contempt.

Never intended for me,

yet I caught without consent.

You said, “I like you.”

My heart heard, “I love you.”

How I get lost in your smile,

How I seem to smile when you’re around.

You feel the same way,

I know,

Not that you’ve said it,

But your actions tell tales.

Our hearts beat as one,

And in time, will be one.

More than a friend,

More than a love,

But surely not family,

But something we’re yet to discover.

Tried moving on, believe me,

But

My heart finds comfort in your arms,

My soul finds pleasure in your presence.

Flower

Her,

How can I define what’s so divine?

Not an angel, but one in my heart.

Not ours, not theirs, not even mine.

She is not a princess,

But one in her father’s heart.

Not to be judged nor despised,

Not sparkly, but the same as you and I.

Not different, but the same as us,

But in a different way.

Her, with no concealer,

Her, so unrefined,

Her, with a description undefined.