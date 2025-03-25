SA gets its own social media platform

Dalaa, a new South African social media platform, is gearing up for its official debut at the end of April. Before that, the platform invites developers, testers, and creators to register early at https://dalaa.io and play a role in refining this local social media application ahead of the launch.

Dalaa will have text-based posts, real-time messaging, and multimedia sharing in a seamless local online community interface. Dalaa offers a monetization model with revenue-sharing features explicitly designed for content creators, influencers, and community media outlets. This is done by using ad revenue splits and premium content options.

Built and hosted in South Africa, the makers say Dalaa emphasizes data sovereignty, cultural relevance, and language inclusivity. It provides a safe digital space aligned with local regulations and values and is less vulnerable to foreign policy shifts or external platform changes.

A key focus of the platform is empowering community media. By offering tools for direct audience engagement—such as group chats, private messaging, and subscription models—Dalaa hopes to support the sustainability of local newsrooms and smaller media initiatives.