Hitting all the notes

by Karabo Matalajoe and Malebo Pheme

Masicule! 2025 was nothing short of an outstanding performance. This annual choral event, hosted by the National Arts Festival, brought together the amazing and soundful souls of the local choirs, celebrating and collaborating on beautiful songs throughout the evening with special guest Buhlebendalo Mda.

From the moment the first note filled the theatre, giving the audience goosebumps, the mass choir’s energetic performance set the tone for a lovely evening with students from schools all over the city. Collectively, they showcased passionate and very enjoyable performances.

Buhlebendalo commanded the stage with her deeply rooted spiritual sound. Backed by choirs, her infusion of personal emotions and energy into her music became an immersive experience which had left the audience in awe.

Beyond the music, Masicule! served as a reminder of powerful collaborations. Seeing young vocalists share the stage with Buhlebendalo was inspiring. It highlighted the amazing talents carried by the young souls of Makana. The diversity and selection of songs were also remarkable and engaged the audience, who sang and cheered along with the music.

It was a night of pure entertainment and enjoyment for the music and its ability to bring people together. This was more than just a choral concert; it was an encouraging experience of storytelling through the sound of song. With a headliner so bold and live-spirited as Buhlebendalo Mda and the backing of the powerful voices of the participating choirs, again, this event was one of cultural embrace and ever-abiding love for choral music. It was also a fitting night of anticipation for the National Arts Festival (26 June to 6 July).