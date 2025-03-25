Graeme makes a statement on home turf

By Langelihle Elsie Skade

The Graeme Rugby Festival has been a way for emerging talented schoolboy rugby players to be discovered, and this year was no different. But also, having lost to Selborne College at the 2024 rugby festival, Graeme was determined to make a statement on home soil. They took to the field to regain ground and played well throughout the weekend.

The kick-off

Graeme College’s first game was a closely contested battle against Brandwag (Eastern Province). Both teams had good defensive lines and attacking spells. Brandwag’s defence line was threatening, but Graeme countered with good forwards. Graeme won the game 31-27, acquiring an impressive opening score.

The momentum flowed into the next game, a face-off between Graeme and Johannesburg’s St John’s College. St John’s had travelled a long distance and were eager to leave their identity on the festival, but Graeme had other intentions. Their forwards had a field day in the scrums, and the backline focused on the attacking chances through swift running lines. Graeme won the match with a 39-24 win, cementing their grip on the festival.

The festival was filled with outstanding line-ups, with Eastern Cape schools testing their strength against one another. St Andrew’s College gave a commanding 46-17 win over Framesbury High School, showing their well-balanced team and strategic play. Although Brandwag and St John’s College may have suffered losses, they attended the festival. Their players were hard in every match, and their supporters came out in force, showing the deep passion and pride school rugby inspires.

Celebrating rugby culture and school spirit

Leading the crowd was Graeme College and St Andrew’s spirit committee, who organised the chants and battle cries that filled the air around the field. Old Graemians or former students also visited the festival, reliving their school rugby culture.

Brandwag moms show unity and high spirits at the Rugby Festival.From left: Namhla Bilishisho,Pamela Xhanti and Tembakazi Nodolwana. Photo: Langelihle Skade

Graeme College rugby supporters. From left:

Ofentse Lamola, Robyn Doyle, and Shiloh du Plessis. Photo: Langelihle Skade

Graeme College Supporter Siphokazi Yolani at the Rugby Festival. Photo: Langelihle Skade

The festival was also a family affair for many. One of the Graeme mothers, grinning from ear to ear, beamed with pride as her son, the 1st team vice-captain, Inathi Planga, commanded his team with determination.

Pearson High School Coaches also expressed gratitude during the festival. According to one of the coaches, the rugby festival is a safe space as it keeps the boys away from the streets and the alcohol. “It feels good to be here,” stated the Pearson High School Coach.

This 2025 Rugby festival was a resounding statement. Wins were a testament to strength, preparation, and the invincible spirit of Graeme rugby.