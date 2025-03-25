    Friday, March 28
    Graeme makes a statement on home turf

    Langelihle Elsie Skade By Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Eastern Cape schools unite at the Graeme College Rugby Festival. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    By Langelihle Elsie Skade

    The Graeme Rugby Festival has been a way for emerging talented schoolboy rugby players to be discovered, and this year was no different. But also, having lost to Selborne College at the 2024 rugby festival, Graeme was determined to make a statement on home soil. They took to the field to regain ground and played well throughout the weekend.

    The kick-off

    Graeme College 1st team tackles and wins against Brandwag EP at the Rugby Festival. Photo by Langelihle Skade

    Graeme College’s first game was a closely contested battle against Brandwag (Eastern Province). Both teams had good defensive lines and attacking spells. Brandwag’s defence line was threatening, but Graeme countered with good forwards. Graeme won the game 31-27, acquiring an impressive opening score.

    The momentum flowed into the next game, a face-off between Graeme and Johannesburg’s St John’s College. St John’s had travelled a long distance and were eager to leave their identity on the festival, but Graeme had other intentions. Their forwards had a field day in the scrums, and the backline focused on the attacking chances through swift running lines. Graeme won the match with a 39-24 win, cementing their grip on the festival.

    The festival was filled with outstanding line-ups, with Eastern Cape schools testing their strength against one another. St Andrew’s College gave a commanding 46-17 win over Framesbury High School, showing their well-balanced team and strategic play. Although Brandwag and St John’s College may have suffered losses, they attended the festival. Their players were hard in every match, and their supporters came out in force, showing the deep passion and pride school rugby inspires.

    Celebrating  rugby culture and school spirit

    St Andrew’s College was in high spirits during their 1st team match against Framesbury High School’s 1st team. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    Leading the crowd was Graeme College and St Andrew’s spirit committee, who organised the chants and battle cries that filled the air around the field. Old Graemians or former students also visited the festival, reliving their school rugby culture.

    Brandwag moms show unity and high spirits at the Rugby Festival.From left: Namhla Bilishisho,Pamela Xhanti and Tembakazi Nodolwana. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    Graeme College rugby supporters. From left:
    Ofentse Lamola, Robyn Doyle, and Shiloh du Plessis. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    Graeme College Supporter Siphokazi Yolani at the Rugby Festival. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    The festival was also a family affair for many. One of the Graeme mothers, grinning from ear to ear, beamed with pride as her son, the 1st team vice-captain, Inathi Planga, commanded his team with determination.

    Graeme College’s 1st XV vice-captain’s number one fan represents the Planga family and shows up as a proud Graemian mom. Photo: Langelihle Skade
    Rugby dads support from the shade. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    Pearson High School Coaches also expressed gratitude during the festival. According to one of the coaches, the rugby festival is a safe space as it keeps the boys away from the streets and the alcohol. “It feels good to be here,” stated the Pearson High School Coach.

    Pearson High School coaches and managers expressed their happiness about being part of the Rugby Festival. Photo: Langelihle Skade

    This 2025 Rugby festival was a resounding statement. Wins were a testament to strength, preparation, and the invincible spirit of Graeme rugby.

     

