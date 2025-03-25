Buhlebendalo: ‘just another girl from elokshini who got lucky’

By Nomfundo Mbatha and Maleruo Leponesa

From the dusty streets of Soweto, singing in choirs and school assemblies, Buhlebendalo Mda reflects on how that experience shaped her to be the star she is. From her soulful music to her bold sense of fashion, she moves through life unapologetically as herself. Speaking openly about her journey, she embraces her ever-evolving identity, art, love for young minds, and deep connection to African culture.

“I always say I’m just another girl from elokshini who just got lucky. I was just authentically myself and bumped into people that think like me, people that want more than what they already have.”

Buhle defines herself as an ever-changing woman. “I feel like I carry a lot of women in me, and I try to give them space all the time. So, I’m a woman who is always willing to learn something new. I’m very curious. I’m very spontaneous. I’m very dangerous. I’m dangerous when it comes to ‘I want to own it’ when it comes to the power I possess.”

She says that while her music carries deep messages, she does not dictate how people interpret them. To her, it is simply a medium that connects with listeners, and her role is to deliver the message, not control its reception. “You choose what inspires you,” she explains. “I cannot decide to inspire you; you have to be open to receiving the message.”

While music is at the core of her artistry, Buhle is a woman of many talents. She is also a healer, a mother, a lover and a fashion designer. She is someone who refuses to box herself. “As women, we are supernatural people”, she says, adding that women possess a superpower that enables them to juggle everything.

Buhle is forever thankful for the way her strict parents raised her. She is certain that they are proud of her. And they set the precedent for the way she is raising her daughter today. They have a strong daughter-mother relationship; they even call each other “Chomi”, but she points out that her child knows by the tone of her voice when the “Chomi” moment ends, and she wants to reclaim her mommy status.

A jack of all trends is what best defines Buhle. Her clothing brand, Cihoshe “feel good garments” reflects that same philosophy. It is a baby born out of a lot of challenges she experienced in the industry, where body shaming is one of the unfortunate, bitter experiences. “It’s not about just looking; it’s about feeling good when you are wearing your clothes,” she explains. She says she always finds it difficult to try to fit in in an industry that wants a person to look a certain way. So, she started a clothing brand that resonated with her. “I embrace our African colours. Clothing, for me, is not just about being dressed up but it’s artistic expression.”

Buhle’s impact extends beyond the stage and the sewing machine. She is deeply invested in inspiring young minds and preserving African identity through music and art. “I believe in African asserts, we come from the tree of life, all of us, that is why I struggle writing English songs, I just sound like someone else.”

Masicule! 2025 – When we ‘cula’, I’m there!

When talking about the Masicule! event, she feels honoured to be a special guest this year. She admits that she only knew about the National Arts Cultural Festival, which is where The Soil was birthed, and not about Masicule. The organisers of the event reached out last year for her to participate, but she could not make it. “The calibre of artists that were featured on this concept, I had to say yes. The passion I have for young minds, I definitely was like, I don’t care. I want to be there. I’m passionate about young people. I think young people are the ones that still keep me alive.”

She speaks about how she feels the connection to the mass choir that backs her and offers spiritual healing. The experience brings back good memories when she used to sing at church, in choirs. “I think being part of us merging together, plus other voices as well, It’s quite an honour for me. The music will always take me somewhere, and it has taken me here today. I’m happy that I’ll be breathing with young minds today.

“‘Cula’ aligns with me. “It doesn’t matter where we ‘cula’, what we ‘cula’ and when, as long as we ‘cula’ I’m there.”