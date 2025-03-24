Makhanda hosts top professional boxers

By Chris Totobela

Boxing fans from all over the Eastern Cape made their way to Foley’s Community Hall in Hlalani this past weekend to witness the province’s professional boxers in action.

Makinana Boxing Promotions hosted the tournament.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail before the tournament, Phakamile Mandla of Makinana Boxing Promotions, said Makhanda was very close to his heart. “Many young boys from here are rehabilitated in my Mooiplaas-based rehabilitation centre in the Buffalo City Metro.”

Mandla alluded to the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture’s campaign to take boxing to rural areas and small towns. He said they were in partnership with the department. “I urge all Makhandans to come and see the best professional boxing and to come and support their boxers.”

The tournament provided fireworks with fighters locking horns in different divisions.

In the first bout, Aphelele Makhenzi of Duncan Village in East London, defeated Oyisa Gabayi from Nompumelelo by a first-round technical knockout (TKO).

Ayabulela Xatyana from Ncera beat Glenmore’s Sibusiso Mkolo with a round-three TKO in their Junior Featherweight bout.

Meanwhile, Makhandans were dealt a huge blow as Malibongwe Balakisi lost to Amalinda’s Philani Mfaku by a first-round TKO in a Junior Lightweight six-rounder.

In the main supporting bout, Mdantsane’s Anam Xuza overcame Kuni Village’s Owam Dyani by TKO in their all-female Featherweight bout.

The main bout of the tournament pitted Duncan Village’s Athenkosi Thongwana against Akhona Msindeli from Mdantsane. The two battled it out for the vacant Interim Junior Flyweight title.

In the first of 10 rounds, Msindeli caught Thongwana with a right hook that made him kiss the canvas but continued after an eight count. Msindeli controlled the fight in the second round, fighting behind the jab and forcing Thongwana to retreat.

Thongwana rose to the occasion in the third round and started throwing good combination punches and solid body shots. By the fourth round, Msindeli looked tired and allowed Thongwana to dictate the fight. He stopped throwing punches while he was on the receiving end of body punches that were followed by a straight right and left hook.

He finally succumbed to solid body punches midway through the round and kneeled down to take the eight count until the referee stopped the fight.

Thongwana was crowned the new champion.