Local boxer’s hopes dashed as trip to Serbia called off

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s top female boxer Esona “The General” Peter had trained hard and was ready to compete with the best boxers in the world.

But her hopes to represent her country at an all-women world championships in Serbia were dashed when the trip to the European country was called off, due to administrative problems.

Esona had recently raised her home town’s flag very high at the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation’s National Championships in East London, emerging as a national champion in her category and thus booking herself a ticket to Serbia.

The championships formed part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

However, the trip was called off just days before departure.

The Mfuzo Boxing Club fighter was bitterly disappointed but did not lose all hope. “I trained very hard for the event and was ready to compete against the best boxers in the world as I was going to fight against other countries’ champions. We were told that the management was struggling with some of the boxers’ visas and that took time to be sorted as there were a few hiccups with the process,” Esona stated.

She and her teammates were already in camp when the sad news was delivered to them. “This opportunity comes every four years and I’m not sure if I will still be around for the next world championships, but this is part of life, I will accept it and move on. I will be going to Gabon soon to represent my country in the African Championships and the quicker I forget about the Serbia disappointment, the better.”

Esona concluded by thanking all those who have been sending messages of encouragement to her and she also thanked Grocott’s Mail for following local boxers’ careers. “What you and your team at Grocott’s Mail are doing is very good for us as we always want to be on top of our game so that we don’t disappoint those that are following our progress through your publication. I also thank all those who are always encouraging me to carry on.”