Football lovers treated to exciting doubleheader

By Chris Totobela

Local football fans were treated to a feast of football on Saturday as JD Dlepu Stadium hosted a Hollywood Bets Regional League doubleheader.

In the lunchtime kick-off, City Pirates came up against Port Alfred’s Mighty Forest in a game that failed to produce any goals.

In the main game of the day, XI Attackers dusted themselves off from last week’s defeat at the hands of City Pirates to face Alexandria-based Superstars FC in an exciting game.

The game started at a blistering pace with both teams throwing everything at each other but failing to convert any of their chances as they went to the half-time break goalless.

In the second half, both teams started where they left off but still guilty of squandering a lot of good scoring chances.

It was a thrill-a-minute game that just needed a goal and the fans enjoyed every minute of it.

The referee blew the final whistle to end this great game of attacking football.