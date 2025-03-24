Alicedale athlete goes to national champs

By Chris Totobela

The Alicedale community is rallying behind their athletics star, 15-year-old Lunathi Sitwayi, as he prepares to compete in a national championship in Cape Town. A pupil at Hendrik Kanise Combined School, Lunathi, is part of the Khulasande Wonder Kids Programme, an initiative by Khulasande Sports Development to help young sports stars reach their full potential.

Lunathi booked his spot in the championships after participating in several EP League meetings in Gqeberha.

He received well wishes from his school community. A proud Abongile James, the teacher and sports officer at Hendrik Kanise, attributed Lunathi’s success to hard work. “We are very happy at school to see what Sitwayi has achieved. This is a milestone, and it comes after every day of hard work. What I like about him is that he balances his academics with sports. He does not neglect his academics.”

James thanked Khulasande Sports Development for their role in rural areas, and she also thanked the parents for allowing their children to participate in sports and other after-school activities.

Lunathi will compete in the 400m event with high hopes of securing a medal.