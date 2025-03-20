The city of saints welcomes a new generation of priests

By Dideka Njemla

It is the season to recognise the hard work of students who have demonstrated immense dedication to their academic journeys. On Tuesday, the College of the Transfiguration welcomed us into their 2025 graduation season with a ceremony at the Christ Church Anglican Parish.

The ceremony started with the seminarians assembled at the altar in unity as the harmonious voices of the choir uplifted the celebration with their hymns. “Immortal, invisible, God only wise, in light inaccessible hid from our eyes, most blessed, most glorious, the ancient of days, almighty, victorious, thy great name we praise.” Paying careful attention, one could hear each vocal part of their melodies. From the alto, bass and soprano, their voices echoed gently through the sanctuary, merging with the fragrant incense burning from the thurible.

Guest keynote speaker Rhine Tsobotsi Koloti kicked off the graduation address, saying, “A perfect graduation speech have I none, but what I have I give unto you.” He emphasised the importance of a community of encouragement. He said, “You that are in front of me will be the first to admit that you would not be sitting here had it not been for the support of all those who have ensured that you are a proud theological graduate.”

Koloti took a moment to appreciate the various parties and bodies that played a role in maintaining and upholding the college’s values and principles. “You have taken the path less travelled. Your efforts require great vision, a way of seeing what is at stake in human life and what is possible in human life. And beyond vision, it requires courage. We need more people who know the good is possible and are willing to defend that good. Thank you for keeping this historic place alive.”

Dean of Studies Heloise Dixie called upon the candidates for the Diploma in Theology, followed by the candidates for the Bachelor of Theology, concluding with the candidates for the Advanced Diploma in Ministry.

As each graduate rose from their seats, they beamed with pride as they were admitted to their long-awaited qualification. Their peers cheered them on, bursting into applause and standing ovations as the rector robed them.

President of the College’s Student Representative Council, Tlhompho Makgolo, said the college has confidence in its graduates as some have already been ordained as priests and clergies. “We are very proud of the products of this year. What happens today here is an affirmation of the fruits of what the college is about. It affirms that the life of the Anglican Church in Southern Africa is in good hands, and the footprint of the alumni of the college would be known out there.”