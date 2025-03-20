Social workers band together to strengthen their impact

By Siphesihle Joji, Andisiwe Plaatjie, Nomfundo Mbatha and Malebo Pheme

Social workers from across the region gathered at Fort England Main Hall to celebrate World Social Work Day, and the launch of Social Worker Forum last week. The event became a platform to voice frustrations over the challenges afflicting the profession. Despite their crucial role in addressing social injustices, many social workers feel undervalued and underpaid, with limited opportunities for career growth in Makhanda.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening intergenerational solidarity for enduring wellbeing,” set the stage for moving discussions about the challenges and triumphs faced by social workers in South Africa.

Devoted to the profession, Nomathelo Leleki of the Department of Social Development, spoke candidly about the urgent problems facing social workers. “There are so few of us employed, while many graduates remain at home.” She also added: “Our partnership with nonprofit organisations allows us to access more social workers, but the reality is that we can only provide grants, not full salaries.”

Leleki placed attention on the high rates of social evils like drug misuse and gender-based violence. “Without adequate resources and more employed social workers, our capacity to provide essential aftercare services for victims is severely limited,” she added. Everyone in the hall nodded in unity as she called for more job possibilities.

Nothemba Marotya said, a Social Worker supervisor and head of department at Fort England Hospital said: “Due to our disparate work environments, Makhanda social workers have chosen to establish a forum.” Support and information sharing among social workers who are having difficulties in their departments is the goal of this forum. “As professionals, we wish to band together and speak up for our needs. We are constantly taking care of others, but we frequently neglect our own well-being,”

Monwabisi Jasop, a Nehawu branch secretary at Fort England Hospital and the event organiser, reaffirmed the importance of this day. “World Social Work Day is a reminder of the critical role social workers play in addressing social injustices and promoting development within communities.” He underlined the necessity of strengthening social work in Makhanda through collaboration, professional development, and addressing important challenges. “In order to better co-ordinate services, social workers need to establish robust professional networks that help them understand who does what and where.”

He pointed out that recognising and addressing problems like poverty, substance abuse, and resource limitations are all important components of effective solutions. “Reducing unemployment in the profession can also be achieved by helping jobless social workers with their job search, application, and interview preparation.”

The field still depends heavily on professional growth. “Social workers maintain their competence and ethical standards through professional development, which includes accumulating Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points,” he said. “To advocate for required reforms and align their practice with national standards, social workers must also stay up to date on legislative frameworks and recently adopted policies.”

Jasop thinks social workers in Makhanda can improve service delivery, develop their professional abilities, and bring about long-lasting good change in their communities by concentrating on these areas. Social workers from four different sectors were expected to talk and share their experiences on the second day of the event: public sector, private practice, organisations, and jobless social workers.

From social workers in non-profit and non-governmental organisations: “Our work is deeply rooted in addressing systemic issues and providing support where it is most needed,” “We face challenges such as limited resources, but we are committed to making a difference in the lives of those who are often left behind.”

From public sector social workers: “We have a responsibility to deliver services efficiently, but we need more support and resources. Even while social work has a huge impact, we find it difficult to satisfy the increasing demands with the manpower and resources at our disposal.”