SA Library for the Blind celebrates Library Week

By Gcina Ntsaluba

The South African Library for the Blind (SALB) celebrated South African Library Week 2025 with a special event held on Thursday in Makhanda to highlight the library’s importance for social support and lifelong learning.

The event, which aims to promote human rights issues amongst the blind and partially sighted communities, was held under the theme “Libraries for Sustainable Communities”. “Today’s event is particularly significant as we focus on the crucial intersection of human rights and sustainable communities,” said Vuyo Mandongana, a senior librarian for Outreach and Member Liaison.

She said that libraries, especially those that serve marginalised communities, were essential pillars of sustainable development. “They provide access to resources that empower individuals, promote literacy and foster critical thinking,” Mandongana said.

Some of the activities that took place included a South African Human Rights Quiz and a debate where teams from the mini libraries competed against each other in preliminary rounds, with the winners of each preliminary round advancing to a final round.

Duna Library, Kirkwood Library, Peddie Library and Mdantsane Library represented the mini-libraries.

Mandongana also stated that the SALB played a crucial role in ensuring that blind and partially sighted people have equal opportunities to learn, grow and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“By focusing on human rights, we are addressing the fundamental building blocks of a sustainable community. When everyone’s rights are respected and protected, when everyone has access to information and opportunities, we create a society that is truly inclusive and resilient,” she said.

Public Relations and Communications Officer for SALB, Vusumzi Mkhetshane, said some of the objectives included providing access to information and resources as well as bridging the gaps in education and information access.

“As we celebrate South African Library Week, it is fitting to acknowledge the human rights of blind and visually impaired individuals in our community. Today’s event and discussions were a meaningful reflection of this goal,” he said.

Mkhetshane explained that some of the expected outcomes from the event include increased awareness and knowledge of South African Human Rights, increased confidence in expressing individual views, and greater awareness of SALB services.