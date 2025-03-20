Preview: ‘Reimagining safety’ in honour of Uyinene

By Dideka Njemla

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is collaborating with Kingswood College to mark what could have been Uyinene’s 25th birthday this year.

Uyinene was a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student who was tragically killed in a gruesome incident at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town. Her brutal death ignited public outrage and sparked a national movement for change.

Since her passing in 2019, the foundation has emphasised that Uyinene was inquisitive, fearless, and outspoken in addressing social issues affecting our society. The foundation expressed that she showed compassion in tackling social ills such as gender-based violence and patriarchal oppression. To honour her legacy, the foundation aims to empower young people to stand against violence.

“Reimagining Safety” is this year’s Annual Uyinene Mrwetyana Commemorative Lecture theme and is dedicated to focusing on the development of young boys as a catalyst for change. The lecture’s discussions will analyse the foundation’s efforts to nurture young boys to contribute positively to society.

The guest speaker delivering the keynote address at the memorial lecture will be the minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. The lecture is scheduled for 9 am on 31 March at Kingswood College Chapel.