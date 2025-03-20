R5-a-day uncapped fibre arrives in Makhanda’s townships

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Fibertime has brought uncapped fibre internet to Makhanda’s townships for just R5 per day. Until now, fibre internet has been available only in Makhanda’s wealthier areas, leaving township areas behind and widening the digital divide.

The company provides each home with a free router and a Gizzu backup power device to ensure service during load shedding. However, widespread equipment theft is significantly hindering the project’s progress.

The only cost the consumer incurs is the daily R5 cost, which covers unlimited data access, purchased conveniently at local Spaza shops or via banking apps, similar to buying prepaid airtime.

Fibertime specializes in affordable, high-speed fibre internet for South African townships, allowing for quick downloads and benefiting those unable to afford traditional monthly subscriptions. It is a private company with a strong social mission.

Fibretime was founded by Allan Knott-Craig, a well-known South African entrepreneur recognised for establishing businesses aimed at bridging the internet accessibility gap for all. It is a subsidiary of the Fibertime Group, which also owns VulaCoin, a cryptocurrency and digital wallet system.

Fibre optic cables are being mounted on poles across Makhanda, stretching from Fingo Village to Extension 7, including Vukani, Jacob Zuma Drive, Nompondo Street by the Social Development side, and Nombulelo Secondary School. Over one thousand homes in Extensions 5, 6, and 7 are already connected, with further expansion planned.

HiTech Gregfor provides the infrastructure with each fibre optic cable boasting 144 strands, enabling download speeds of over 100 Mbps—enough for multiple users to stream, browse, and game simultaneously. The central server is located at Nombulelo Secondary School.

Project manager Juan Zeelie said the project started in December, “but we went full force in January”.

Equipment theft

In three months, thieves stole 22 spades, 18 picks, 27 Gizzu (UPS devices), and two 56-volt batteries for a ten-ton lorry from the workers’ home in Vergenoeg.

Main contractor Jabulani Tafimenyika reported, “I had to rebuy 10 of my stolen spades from the pawn shop next to BUCO.” The remaining stolen items have not been recovered; anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Fibertime employs local unemployed youth in each ward to assist with pole installation and fibre connection. Later this year, Fibertime will conduct community workshops to educate residents and recruit agents for door-to-door assistance.

To connect, find the “@fibertime” Wi-Fi network, follow the on-screen instructions, and register for the Fibertime app. Contact 078 886 1090 on WhatsApp for support.

Fibertime’s expansion into the township market

With support from Finnfund and Nokia, Fibertime is working to bridge this gap and promote digital inclusion. Since Finnfund’s first €2 million investment in 2023, Fibertime has already connected around 65,000 township households to the internet.

A second €2 million investment was announced in March 2025.

You can learn more about the Fibertime model here.