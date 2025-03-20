Cogta gets an extension for response to petition

by Chalotte Mokonyane

The spokesperson for the Deputy Minister of the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Masilo Mokone, has requested an extension until April to respond to the demands raised during the water crisis march on 26 February 2025. The reason for this delay is that some of the demands fall under provincial jurisdiction, making it necessary to involve the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Zolile Williams.

CoGTA is currently working to organise a meeting that accommodates both the Deputy Minister and the MEC, ensuring that they can address the concerns together. The department is awaiting confirmation from the MEC regarding his availability, as they aim to meet with Makhanda’s community leaders on the same day. These efforts are to ensure accountability within the Makana Municipality.

This request for an extension was communicated to community leaders who represent different political parties, business organisations, churches, and NGOs in Makhanda. In response, the leaders emphasised the urgency of the situation and the need for a concrete response from the authorities.

Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi shared key developments regarding the community’s next steps, highlighting the frustration over the lack of a response. The water crisis march, which saw hundreds of Makhanda residents, College of the Transfiguration members, and Rhodes University students rally against ongoing water shortages and service delivery failures, resulted in a memorandum of demands being submitted to the authorities with a 14-day deadline for a response. However, 22 days have passed, and it seems even more will pass as the community now waits for a response due to this extension request.

As the community continues to wait, Archbishop Ngesi remains determined, “The people’s voice must be heard, and we will continue to advocate tirelessly for justice.”