Sarah Baartman’s boxing body elects new leadership

By Chris Totobela

Boxing officials gathered at the offices of the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC) in Makhanda to elect new leadership for the Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation (Sababo).

Representatives came from all over the Sarah Baartman district and the election process went seamlessly under the observation of the DSRAC officials T Qwili and M Dingana.

Khayalethu Richards was elected as the new president while former president Thembisa Qinela is his deputy and Bongi Mbangeli secretary. Notably all three senior officials come from Makhanda.

The deputy secretary is S Mahonono from Kirkwood while M Funde, the new treasurer, also hails from Kirkwood. The public relations officer, meanwhile, is A Gibson from Jeffrey’s Bay.

There were also three members of Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing Organisation (Ecabo) who monitored the process. These were the president, M Noqayi, his deputy, M Mapeyi and secretary, A Joni.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Richards, the newly-elected president was pleased with the outcome. “I am happy with how the whole process went and it was without any hiccups. These elections were held in good spirits and now is the time for us to work.”

He went on to thank all the participants. “I would like to thank the former secretary of Ecabo, Mr S Nogqala, and Mr T Hlalele for gracing these elections with their presence and special thanks to everyone who attended, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to try and improve the standard of boxing in our district.”