Makhanda residents left in the dark

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

Cable theft continues to be a significant issue in Makhanda, leaving residents frustrated and in the dark—pun intended. A recent incident on 14 March 2025 saw multiple electricity cables stolen, causing widespread outages in several parts of the town. While police have opened a case and are investigating, no arrests have been made.

The community is calling for stricter sentencing to deter cable theft. Recommendations have been made to enforce a minimum three-year sentence for first-time offenders. Harry Porthen, who monitors service delivery for Ward 4, believes the municipality and security companies should step up their efforts to prevent further incidents. He also suggests that residents report suspicious activity. “I would advise them to be much more vigilant and report any stranger in some areas to the securities (Hi-Tech, SMHart and others),” he said. He also urged the municipality to secure the substations better. However, he remains sceptical about overtime as a solution for municipal workers, arguing that security presence 24/7 is a more effective deterrent.

Police confirmed they are investigating a case of theft and damage to essential infrastructure but have yet to make an arrest. Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli issued a statement: “Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Gabriel, at 082 301 9071. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Makana Municipality did not respond in time for publication.

Beyond criminality, the issue of cable theft is deeply tied to broader socio-economic struggles. Unemployment, poverty and drug use are major contributors, with some individuals resorting to cable theft as a means of survival. The stolen copper is often sold for scrap, providing quick but illegal financial relief. However, the street value of these stolen cables is usually shockingly low—nowhere near worth the risk.

The consequences, however, are severe. Entire communities suffer when power outages disrupt daily life, impacting businesses, schools, and hospitals. Furthermore, the theft and resale of copper cables endanger those involved, as live electrical wires pose serious safety risks. Many cable thieves risk being electrocuted or even dying in the process, yet the desperation caused by economic hardship continues to push people into this dangerous trade.