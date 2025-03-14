SIU Investigation: where are we now?

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

In October last year, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted a high-profile operation in Makhanda, drawing significant attention as allegations of corruption and mismanagement within the Makana Municipality came under scrutiny. At the time, there was optimism that the investigation would bring accountability and lead to improved governance. Nearly five months later, residents are seeking answers regarding the progress of the investigation.

The SIU was granted a search warrant to examine seven contracts awarded by the Makana Municipality between January 2019 and October 2024. These contracts include:

Makana Bulk Sewer Upgrade Phase 1 – An investigation into the procurement process and project execution to determine whether funds were allocated and utilised appropriately.

Professional Engineering Services for Groundwater Development – A review of the contract awarding process and expenditure management.

Implementing Agents for Water Conservation and Demand Management – An assessment of contractor selection procedures to ensure fairness and transparency.

Reappointment of MBB Consulting – An inquiry into potential conflicts of interest and irregularities in the contract renewal process.

Electrification of Greater Makana (11KV Line Project) – A review of contractor compliance and financial management.

Municipal Internet and Email Hosting Contracts – An evaluation of procurement procedures and service delivery efficiency.

Operation and Management of the Makana Landfill Site – An investigation into financial mismanagement and regulatory compliance.

Residents of Makhanda remain eager to understand the findings of the investigation. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago provided an update, stating: “Records were uplifted from the municipality in support of the processes followed in each of the matters identified. These included both hard copy documentation and hardware containing relevant information. The review of these records is ongoing.”

Under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU possesses the authority to subpoena financial records, question witnesses under oath, and initiate civil proceedings to recover misappropriated funds. Any evidence of criminal activity will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for potential prosecution.

Kganyago further explained: “As issues are identified and investigated further, referrals will be made if the evidence supports such actions. Civil litigation remains an ongoing process, dependent on the progress of the investigation. At this stage, we make no commitments regarding disciplinary action, as the investigation is still ongoing.”

The SIU has indicated that the investigation is expected to conclude in August 2025. Many residents, who have long voiced concerns regarding financial mismanagement within the municipality, hope that the findings will lead to meaningful accountability and reforms. Until then, the SIU’s efforts remain under close scrutiny as the community awaits the outcome of the probe.